Author Forestt L. Acrres’s New Book, "MOOSILAUKE," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Doctor’s Quest to Achieve the Secret of Immortality After Losing Everything He Loved
Recent release “MOOSILAUKE” from Page Publishing author Forestt L. Acrres is a riveting tale that centers around Dr. John Thomas Benton, who dedicated his life to serving his small town of Coventry, New Hampshire. But after those he loved are taken from him, Dr. Benton starts a new life as a recluse searching for a way to achieve immorality.
New York, NY, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Forestt L. Acrres, who was raised in the suburbs of Boston’s North Shore and now resides in the White Mountain region of New Hampshire, has completed his new book, “MOOSILAUKE”: a stirring novel that centers around a doctor whose life is destroyed after his loved ones are taken from him, leading him to search for the answers to immortality.
“Moosilauke is a fictional story of a onetime prominent physician who grew up in a small town during the early years of the 1800s on the outskirts of the White Mountains in New Hampshire,” writes Acrres. “John Thomas Benton became the primary doctor of the quaint little village of Coventry, New Hampshire, but his world turned dark after his loved ones were taken from him. Doc Benton decided to live out the remaining years of his life as a recluse on the mountain and discovered the way of immortality!”
Published by Page Publishing, Forestt L. Acrres’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Dr. Benton’s twisted quest to achieve immortality at all costs. Expertly paced and spellbinding, “MOOSILAUKE” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each shocking twist right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “MOOSILAUKE” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
