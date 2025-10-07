Author Forestt L. Acrres’s New Book, "MOOSILAUKE," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Doctor’s Quest to Achieve the Secret of Immortality After Losing Everything He Loved

Recent release “MOOSILAUKE” from Page Publishing author Forestt L. Acrres is a riveting tale that centers around Dr. John Thomas Benton, who dedicated his life to serving his small town of Coventry, New Hampshire. But after those he loved are taken from him, Dr. Benton starts a new life as a recluse searching for a way to achieve immorality.