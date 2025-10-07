Author Armond Pulphus’s New Book, “From Deficient to Efficient: Being the Best Version of Yourself,” Reveals How Effective Leadership Can Lead to Self Improvement
Recent release “From Deficient to Efficient: Being the Best Version of Yourself” from Page Publishing author Armond Pulphus explores the connection between embracing effective leadership skills and improving oneself. Through examining how leadership, specifically servant leadership, can extend beyond a professional realm, Armond provides the tools one needs to lead a more fulfilling life.
Medina, OH, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Armond Pulphus, an accountant with over thirty years of experience in leadership roles, has completed his new book, “From Deficient to Efficient: Being the Best Version of Yourself”: a fascinating guide that examines how adopting effective leadership strategies can lead to a bettering of oneself.
Throughout his career, author Armond Pulphus has not only focused on advancing within the realms of leadership but has also embraced a lifelong commitment to learning and personal growth. Currently, Armond is pursuing a doctorate with a specific emphasis on leadership studies. His personal and professional life approach is guided by a steadfast philosophy centered on responsibility, duty, and accountability. These principles have allowed him to maintain a functional and purposeful life while expanding his knowledge and skills in the ever-evolving leadership landscape.
“‘From Deficient to Efficient: Being the Best Version of Yourself’ is a comprehensive guide to self- improvement that delves into the multifaceted nature of personal development,” writes Pulphus. “The book emphasizes how becoming a better individual is intrinsically linked to embracing the principles of effective leadership. It explores various leadership models, each offering unique insights into fostering growth and progress. I, however, advocate servant leadership as the most effective approach for nurturing personal and communal transformation, especially for a spiritually led servant leader.
“Servant leadership is characterized by a commitment to serving others, prioritizing their needs, and empowering them to achieve their full potential. This model extends beyond the confines of a workplace or formal organization, proving invaluable in everyday situations, particularly within familial relationships. By adopting a servant leadership mindset, individuals can cultivate a more empathetic and supportive environment, enhancing personal interactions and strengthening family bonds.”
Published by Page Publishing, Armond Pulphus’s engaging series, through emphasizing the principles of humility, active listening, and a genuine desire to uplift those around us, illustrates how implementing these leadership qualities can lead to profound changes in one’s life and the lives of others, ultimately guiding readers toward becoming the best version of themselves.
