Author Armond Pulphus’s New Book, “From Deficient to Efficient: Being the Best Version of Yourself,” Reveals How Effective Leadership Can Lead to Self Improvement

Recent release “From Deficient to Efficient: Being the Best Version of Yourself” from Page Publishing author Armond Pulphus explores the connection between embracing effective leadership skills and improving oneself. Through examining how leadership, specifically servant leadership, can extend beyond a professional realm, Armond provides the tools one needs to lead a more fulfilling life.