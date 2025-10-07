Author Candelario Reyes’s New Book "The Pact" is a Gripping Novel That Follows Five Childhood Friends Who Go After a Drug Dealer Responsible for the Death of a Loved one

Recent release "The Pact" from Page Publishing author Candelario Reyes is a compelling crime drama that follows Diego who, after a loved one is killed by a drug dealer, recruits four of his childhood friends to enact vigilante justice to get vengeance. But when they discover who the true ring leader is, they’ll have to set their sights higher, which presents an even greater risk than before.