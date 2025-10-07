Author Candelario Reyes’s New Book "The Pact" is a Gripping Novel That Follows Five Childhood Friends Who Go After a Drug Dealer Responsible for the Death of a Loved one
Recent release "The Pact" from Page Publishing author Candelario Reyes is a compelling crime drama that follows Diego who, after a loved one is killed by a drug dealer, recruits four of his childhood friends to enact vigilante justice to get vengeance. But when they discover who the true ring leader is, they’ll have to set their sights higher, which presents an even greater risk than before.
New York, NY, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Candelario Reyes, a native of Brooklyn, New York, who spent more than thirty years in law enforcement, has completed his new book, "The Pact": a thrilling tale of revenge that follows a young man and four childhood friends who go after a drug dealer responsible for the death of his goddaughter.
Author Candelario Reyes grew up in Puerto Rico during the 1970s and 1980s, and was the first in his family to obtain a college degree. He served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany before receiving an honorable discharge in 1987. In 1990, he began his US federal government career as a revenue officer with the Internal Revenue Service. He also worked as a customs officer, a customs inspector, a special agent, an air marshal, and a polygraph examiner with the US Customs Service and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations. After retiring in 2019, Reyes now lives in Texas, though his heart will always be in Puerto Rico.
“Violent crimes have risen year after year on the beautiful island of Puerto Rico. Drug dealers are the main culprits, and communities in every corner of the island are at their mercy,” shares Reyes. “With no respect for life, they kill one another and anyone caught in the middle. Prosecuting them should be easy, because they kill in the light of day and in front of plenty of witnesses. Yet law enforcement agencies have failed, the justice system has failed, and people have become numb to the news of murders that occur each day.
“After a crime has been committed against a loved one, Diego and four childhood friends reunite by the bond of a pact they made as teenagers during the 1980s in Puerto Rico. Together, they will seek a kind of vengeance that will make other drug dealers think twice before taking another life. Against all odds, they are able to accomplish what they set out to do, but not before learning that someone else with much more power and much more to lose is also responsible and needs to be punished as well.”
Published by Page Publishing, Candelario Reyes’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Diego’s quest for vengeance, no matter the cost to him or his friends. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Pact” is a pulse-pounding crime thriller that will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "The Pact" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories