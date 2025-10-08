Author Pamela Marshall’s New Book, "Billy the Bullfrog," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Silent Bullfrog Who is Bullied by Others Until He Finds His Croak
Recent release “Billy the Bullfrog” from Page Publishing author Pamela Marshall is a captivating story that centers around Billy, a bullfrog who is mocked by others because he is unable to croak. After enduring being made fun of for so long, Billy finally builds up enough courage to try and find his croak once and for all.
Glennie, MI, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Marshall, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who lives in Northern Michigan with her husband, Kerry, their cat, Polly, and dog, Chico, has completed her new book, “Billy the Bullfrog”: a heartfelt story of a silent bullfrog who longs to find his croak to fit in with the others.
“Billy feels different from all the other bullfrogs,” writes Marshall. “There is a lesson for everyone as Billy the Bullfrog captures our hearts, taking us on a quest of courage, strength, and willpower in his search to feel normal and belong.”
Published by Page Publishing, Pamela Marshall’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Billy’s journey to find his croak and believe in himself. With delightful rhyme and colorful artwork to bring Marshall’s story to life, “Billy the Bullfrog” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Billy the Bullfrog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Billy feels different from all the other bullfrogs,” writes Marshall. “There is a lesson for everyone as Billy the Bullfrog captures our hearts, taking us on a quest of courage, strength, and willpower in his search to feel normal and belong.”
Published by Page Publishing, Pamela Marshall’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Billy’s journey to find his croak and believe in himself. With delightful rhyme and colorful artwork to bring Marshall’s story to life, “Billy the Bullfrog” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Billy the Bullfrog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories