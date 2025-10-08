Author Pamela Marshall’s New Book, "Billy the Bullfrog," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Silent Bullfrog Who is Bullied by Others Until He Finds His Croak

Recent release “Billy the Bullfrog” from Page Publishing author Pamela Marshall is a captivating story that centers around Billy, a bullfrog who is mocked by others because he is unable to croak. After enduring being made fun of for so long, Billy finally builds up enough courage to try and find his croak once and for all.