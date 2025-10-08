Author Beth Simpson’s New Book, "I'm Your Raisin: A Foster and Adoption Story," is a Heartfelt Story That Explores the Unique Journey of Adopted Children

Recent release “I'm Your Raisin: A Foster and Adoption Story” from Page Publishing author Beth Simpson is a charming tale that uses the metaphors of fruits to help explain what adoption is, and how adopted children are made up of different parts from both the parents that birthed them and the parents that raised them.