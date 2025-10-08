Author Beth Simpson’s New Book, "I'm Your Raisin: A Foster and Adoption Story," is a Heartfelt Story That Explores the Unique Journey of Adopted Children
Recent release “I'm Your Raisin: A Foster and Adoption Story” from Page Publishing author Beth Simpson is a charming tale that uses the metaphors of fruits to help explain what adoption is, and how adopted children are made up of different parts from both the parents that birthed them and the parents that raised them.
Conneaut, OH, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Beth Simpson, a loving mother and storyteller who loves driving her Jeep, teaching high school science, and spending time with her loved ones, has completed her new book, “I'm Your Raisin: A Foster and Adoption Story”: a beautiful story that explores the incredible love that adopted children have from both their mothers who gave birth to them and their parents, or raisins, who raised them and taught them all about the world.
“Every child’s story is unique, and sometimes it takes two families to create one special life,” writes Simpson. “This book celebrates the love of those who give us life and those who guide us through it—showing that family is built not only by birth but by the love that raises us. Through compassion, understanding, and a sense of belonging, this story honors the beautiful bonds that make a family—and how every part of your journey helps you grow into the person you’re meant to be.”
Published by Page Publishing, Beth Simpson’s engaging tale celebrates all sorts of families and the many different makeups that form them. With colorful artwork to help bring Simpson’s story to life, “I’m Your Raisin” is a moving tribute to incredible blended families everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I'm Your Raisin: A Foster and Adoption Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
