Author Erica James’s new book, “Hearts of Poetry,” is a poignant and compelling series of poems that take readers through the author’s struggles and triumphs in life
Recent release “Hearts of Poetry” from Page Publishing author Erica James is a stirring assortment of poems that invite readers to follow along on an emotional journey as the author uses her poetry to navigate the grief of losing her brother. As the years go on, Erica learns to confide in her poetry as she learns to handle her grief and learn to live without him by her side.
Little Rock, AR, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Erica James, a native of Arkansas, a US Navy veteran, and a mother of four, has completed her new book, “Hearts of Poetry”: a gripping and poignant assortment of poems that reflect upon the author’s journey in grief following the passing of her brother, navigating the difficulties of heartache and loss in her teens.
Author Erica James’s active-duty time was spent in San Diego, California, from 2010 to 2014. After active duty, she served with AmeriCorps VISTA, raising community awareness of city services. She currently resides in the state of Missouri, where she served a second term with AmeriCorps VISTA. She holds a master’s in human resource management from National University, as well as a bachelor’s of art in Radio, TV, and Film and an Associate’s in Criminal Justice from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She also holds a certification in project management and grant management. In her free time, Erica enjoys reading, volunteering, writing, and some crafting.
In “Hearts of Poetry,” author Erica James takes readers on a journey in the mind of a teenager who is coping with the loss of her beloved brother, after which she will have to navigate her new life without him. As the years proceed, she confides in her poetry via paper and pen to communicate to her brother all the things she can no longer tell him, experience with him, or cry on his shoulder about.
Erica begins her series, “Hearts are red. Blue jays are really blue. I loved you till the day you died, and that’s so very true. I miss you more each day and will until my heart decays. No words can express quite how I feel. Yes, Eric, for only you would I die and even kill.
“When you lose someone you love, the pain and the loss you feel inside are unmatchable to any other pain. To even think about it hurts so bad. But it’s not just the love you have for that person; it’s your life.
“Imagine from the first time your memory started and even before: he was much more than a brother—a friend and advisor, a companion and a protector. Who would have ever thought, on one sunny but rainy July day, that in my heart he would be torn from my life? The 14 years I had with him are just not enough because I would trade anything to have him in my life again. Yes, I lost so much; I’m surprised I didn’t lose my mind. I have no sister, no brother, no true friend, no mother to her daughter, and no strong father to hug and hold. No one in the world knows just how I feel. So I guess that leaves one also very alone. That’s the very reason why I cry. And no one quite the same as he can dry the tear from my eye. Yes, once again, I say, the one whom I loved is gone. So may I forever mourn.”
Published by Page Publishing, Erica James’s enthralling collection will not only motivate and inspire readers but inspire them to open up their minds to the possibilities of living a healthy, happy, and healed life through poetry.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Hearts of Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Erica James’s active-duty time was spent in San Diego, California, from 2010 to 2014. After active duty, she served with AmeriCorps VISTA, raising community awareness of city services. She currently resides in the state of Missouri, where she served a second term with AmeriCorps VISTA. She holds a master’s in human resource management from National University, as well as a bachelor’s of art in Radio, TV, and Film and an Associate’s in Criminal Justice from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She also holds a certification in project management and grant management. In her free time, Erica enjoys reading, volunteering, writing, and some crafting.
In “Hearts of Poetry,” author Erica James takes readers on a journey in the mind of a teenager who is coping with the loss of her beloved brother, after which she will have to navigate her new life without him. As the years proceed, she confides in her poetry via paper and pen to communicate to her brother all the things she can no longer tell him, experience with him, or cry on his shoulder about.
Erica begins her series, “Hearts are red. Blue jays are really blue. I loved you till the day you died, and that’s so very true. I miss you more each day and will until my heart decays. No words can express quite how I feel. Yes, Eric, for only you would I die and even kill.
“When you lose someone you love, the pain and the loss you feel inside are unmatchable to any other pain. To even think about it hurts so bad. But it’s not just the love you have for that person; it’s your life.
“Imagine from the first time your memory started and even before: he was much more than a brother—a friend and advisor, a companion and a protector. Who would have ever thought, on one sunny but rainy July day, that in my heart he would be torn from my life? The 14 years I had with him are just not enough because I would trade anything to have him in my life again. Yes, I lost so much; I’m surprised I didn’t lose my mind. I have no sister, no brother, no true friend, no mother to her daughter, and no strong father to hug and hold. No one in the world knows just how I feel. So I guess that leaves one also very alone. That’s the very reason why I cry. And no one quite the same as he can dry the tear from my eye. Yes, once again, I say, the one whom I loved is gone. So may I forever mourn.”
Published by Page Publishing, Erica James’s enthralling collection will not only motivate and inspire readers but inspire them to open up their minds to the possibilities of living a healthy, happy, and healed life through poetry.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Hearts of Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories