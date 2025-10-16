Rock Band Black Halo Releases Single, “Darkness Falls”
Summary—Black Halo has released the second single, “Darkness Falls,” from their forthcoming debut album. The song deals with attempting an intervention with a loved one struggling with substance abuse.
Gaithersburg, MD, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rock band Black Halo has released the second single from their forthcoming debut record, Utopia. While there’s been no shortage of rock bands releasing songs celebrating substance abuse in pursuit of good times, Black Halo takes a different track with this song.
The lead single, “Darkness Falls,” focuses on the problem of trying to get someone we love to stop indulging because it’s destroying them, and part of us along with them. Utopia is a concept album that tells the story of two young people struggling through their respective miseries. The man has his own problems, but his inability to help the woman he loves overcome her addiction worsens his turmoil.
“We know it can be hard to reach people,” says guitarist and songwriter Randy Ellefson, who lost a co-worker to suicide in 2023. “Maybe a song won’t do it, but it does happen, and it has for me when lyrics resonated with me. I’d rather take the approach of encouraging people to find another way to deal with the darkness inside them, because drugs and alcohol are likely to only make it darker.”
“Darkness Falls” is now available on all major streaming platforms and YouTube. Visit https://linktr.ee/blackhalometal for access to these and Black Halo’s social media, merch, and website hub.
For more information, send to blackhalo@randyellefson.com.
