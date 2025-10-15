Dade2 and Orbith: Strategic Alliance for the Launch of ORBITH Cloud in Argentina and Latin America
London, United Kingdom, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In the context of the growing demand for high-performance digital solutions, Dade2, an international cloud infrastructure provider, announces its alliance with Orbith, one of the most important telecom companies in Argentina, to launch ORBITH Cloud, a service designed to transform how businesses and governments access technology.
"In a context where digital transformation is key to the competitiveness and efficiency of different sectors, Orbith expands its offering beyond satellite connectivity, evolving towards a comprehensive portfolio of digital services that enable companies, governments and organizations to modernize their infrastructure, reduce costs and accelerate innovation processes," analyzed Pablo Mosiul, CEO of Orbith, and stated: "With Orbith Cloud, we are consolidating our foray into the world of digital services, a path that began months ago with the launch of SD-WAN, a solution that allows companies and organizations to intelligently optimize and manage their networks."
“The launch of Orbith Cloud represents the reaffirmation of our commitment to innovation and the digital growth of our clients. Today, we not only offer connectivity in the most remote locations in the country, but also cloud infrastructure and services that support the digital transformation of companies and public organizations,” explained Pablo Mosiul.
Compared to the most well-known clouds on the market, Orbith Cloud stands out for its differential benefits that make a difference in the local market:
· Exponential savings for large internet usage: a model that can generate very significant cost reductions.
· Superior speed: Up to 10 times faster processing capacity, ideal for critical applications and intensive use.
· Guaranteed performance: Systems maintain stability and responsiveness even when user workloads increase, reaching 100% resource utilization.
· Corporate reliability: continuous availability, without downtime or data loss, ensuring business security and continuity.
· Simple and intuitive interface: cloud resource management designed for users without advanced technical knowledge.
“At Dade2, we are firmly committed to our partnership with Orbith. We believe that together we can generate real synergies to offer customers the technology, performance, and flexibility that today's market demands, with the highest quality and reliability that characterizes our cloud solutions,” said Rafael Puig-Durán, Country Manager of Dade2.
“In this way, Orbith strengthens its position as a strategic partner for digital transformation in Argentina. By combining our leadership in multi-orbit satellite connectivity with a robust portfolio of digital services, we don't just offer a network; we deliver a comprehensive solution that enables businesses and governments to be more efficient, competitive, and innovative. We are here to support our clients every step of the way in their digital growth,” Mosiul concluded.
About Dade2
Dade2 is a leading cloud solutions company headquartered in London, UK. Founded in 2009 by its CEO, Manuel Trongone, the company has grown steadily thanks to its commitment to technological innovation, sustainability, and excellent customer service.
One of Dade2's distinctive pillars is its commitment to an environmentally responsible technological infrastructure. The company operates its own data center in Iceland, strategically located and powered 100% by renewable energy. This location not only reflects its commitment to environmental sustainability but also offers an ideal geostrategic position with excellent connectivity to Europe, the West Coast of North America, Central America, and parts of South America.
About Orbith
Orbith is a company with Argentine capital and entrepreneurship, backed by the Boldt Group. The company is the first provider in Argentina to operate high-capacity HTS satellites in the Ka-band, which enables higher connection speeds at a lower cost, making it the best option for residential or corporate connectivity in rural areas or areas far from urban centers.
Orbith was the first operator in the region to offer multi-orbit connectivity, combining satellites in geostationary orbit (GEO) and low-Earth orbit (LEO). The company is currently expanding in the country and is in the process of building its own MicroGEO satellite, with expansion into other Latin American countries, consolidating its position as a key player in bridging the digital divide in Argentina.
For more information, please visit www.Orbith.com and www.Dade2.net.
Contact
Rafael Puig-Duran
+34640670235
https://dade2.net
