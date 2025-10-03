Worcester Education Collaborative Responds to Latest MCAS Results, Calls for Community Partner Collaboration to Support Every Child
Worcester, MA, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The recent statewide release of Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) results shows the need for the community to unite in support of the academic and social well-being of every child. While Worcester has made gains in both ELA and Math, overall proficiency in those subjects remains too low and is in need of additional support to close learning gaps. What roles can the community play to close gaps for all students?
“The needs in Worcester are reflective of the data we are seeing across Massachusetts,” says Jennifer Herring, PhD, Executive Director of the Worcester Education Collaborative (WEC). “If the community continues to work together to create a shared vision of community-based support to enhance student outcomes, we can serve as a model for Massachusetts to lead with community and student needs at the forefront.
An early read of the data suggests the challenges districts face in addressing the academic needs of students of historically marginalized backgrounds spans across the Commonwealth. According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), thirteen Massachusetts districts released data that showed the same or slight increases in student learning since the pandemic.
According to Huffaker, Hilliard & Rodrigues (2025), “with pre-existing disparities and marginalized students suffering the worst pandemic setback, immense achievement gaps remain.”
“The need for a community response that employs an equity lens to support student learning is imperative,” says Herring. “Advocacy is necessary to raise awareness about resources needed to address the extent required for success in this work.”
About Worcester Education Collaborative
The Worcester Education Collaborative works as a partner and critical friend of the Worcester Public Schools. It believes in taking a data-driven approach to improving student outcomes through the lens of equity, trauma-informed practices, and collaboration. Additionally, WEC convenes the Worcester Education Equity Roundtable, which is composed of community partners, leaders, educators, and parents to collaboratively discuss and recommend best practices for education excellence, particularly during the school day and in the home.
WEC’s current focus areas for the Equity Roundtable include increasing literacy and math outcomes for all students, enhancing family engagement, and determining how key community organizations and members can support schools by creating innovative ways to engage and educate students and families in the city of Worcester.
Invitation for Upcoming Events:
WEC will host a listening session for Community Partners on October 15, 2025, from 3 to 5 p.m. at 18 Chestnut St in Worcester. The purpose is to hear how WEC can best support improvements in student learning at all grade levels.
WEC will host its Annual Meeting - The Bassett Symposium - on November 24, 2025, at 5 pm at the Beechwood Hotel in Worcester. To register, please visit https://www.wecollaborative.org/.
