Hallagen Ink Founder Tanya Brockett Featured on Top-Ranked Podcast to Reveal the Hidden Wealth in Your Book
Tanya Brockett, founder of Hallagen Ink, joins the Book Marketing Mentors podcast to reveal how nonfiction authors can turn their books into thriving businesses. She shares innovative strategies for boosting royalties, selling without selling, and using AI to scale content. The episode offers high-impact tips for speakers, experts, and entrepreneurs looking to capitalize on their publishing power.
Charlottesville, VA, October 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Book Marketing Mentors podcast highlights powerful insights for authors ready to move beyond the bookshelf and into the bank.
Tanya Brockett, founder of Hallagen Ink and bestselling author of Basic Financial Literacy: What You Didn't Lean In School, is featured today on the latest episode of the Book Marketing Mentors podcast, ranked #7 by Million Podcasts on the list of 50 Best Book Marketing Podcasts.
In Episode 494, titled “How to Uncover Your Book’s Hidden Wealth,” host Susan Friedmann dives deep with Brockett to explore how nonfiction authors can turn their books into income-generating assets—even without a massive audience.
“You don't need a bigger audience to make money with your book,” says Brockett in the episode. “You need a better aim. If you write to one reader with precision, deliver for her, and market to her with purpose, then you can convert with ease.”
From identifying untapped revenue streams, such as bulk orders and speaking gigs, to transforming a single manuscript into courses and evergreen digital products using AI, Brockett offers actionable strategies for authors who are ready to stop selling books—and start building businesses.
Listeners will learn:
Why your audience clarity can explode sales
How to sell without selling using your book
The truth about audiobooks, global reach, and royalties
How to “clone” your content with AI for exponential returns
Listen to the full episode here: https://www.avivapubs.com/from-book-to-bank
For authors ready to unlock the full potential of their book, more resources and one-on-one guidance are available at TanyaBrockett.com.
About Hallagen Ink
Founded in 2005 by publishing expert Tanya Brockett, Hallagen Ink specializes in shaping expert voices into nonfiction books that are clear, compelling, and bestseller-worthy. Through ghostwriting, copyediting, and book coaching, the firm helps speakers, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders transform ideas into market-ready manuscripts that build credibility and generate income.
Contact
Tanya Brockett
434-409-7058
TanyaBrockett.com
