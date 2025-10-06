Hallagen Ink Founder Tanya Brockett Featured on Top-Ranked Podcast to Reveal the Hidden Wealth in Your Book

Tanya Brockett, founder of Hallagen Ink, joins the Book Marketing Mentors podcast to reveal how nonfiction authors can turn their books into thriving businesses. She shares innovative strategies for boosting royalties, selling without selling, and using AI to scale content. The episode offers high-impact tips for speakers, experts, and entrepreneurs looking to capitalize on their publishing power.