TicketToHome Announces First Ever Winner of Its Home Ownership Giveaway in Ibadan, Nigeria

TicketToHome.com has announced its first-ever home giveaway winner, Rebecca Afolabi, who won a 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath apartment in Ibadan. The maiden draw, broadcast live on AgidigboFM, marks the platform’s commitment to affordable and transparent home ownership. The next round begins October 3, 2025, with tickets offering more Nigerians the chance to turn their dream of owning a home into reality.