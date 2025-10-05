TicketToHome Announces First Ever Winner of Its Home Ownership Giveaway in Ibadan, Nigeria
TicketToHome.com has announced its first-ever home giveaway winner, Rebecca Afolabi, who won a 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath apartment in Ibadan. The maiden draw, broadcast live on AgidigboFM, marks the platform’s commitment to affordable and transparent home ownership. The next round begins October 3, 2025, with tickets offering more Nigerians the chance to turn their dream of owning a home into reality.
ibadan, Nigeria, October 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TicketToHome.com, Nigeria’s first online platform dedicated to making affordable home ownership a reality, has delivered on its promise. The company has officially announced Rebecca Afolabi with Ticket Code: 29e3-a458-6a6a-4422-9190 as the lucky winner of its maiden home giveaway—a 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath Apartment located at Iyana Bodija Express Road, Ibadan.
With just a ₦2,000 ticket purchase, Rebecca Afolabi now becomes the proud owner of a brand-new apartment, marking the successful conclusion of the first round of the TicketToHome.com initiative. This groundbreaking program was created to bridge the housing gap in Nigeria and provide a transparent and fair opportunity for everyday Nigerians to become homeowners.
“Today is proof that TicketToHome.com keeps its word. We promised to deliver, and we have delivered. Rebecca Afolabi win is only the beginning of many more success stories to come,” said the TicketToHome.com Management Team.
The winner was announced live on AgidigboFM 88.7 in Ibadan and the Host, Dr. Oriyomi Hamzat placed a live call to the winner. Rebecca stated that she bought the ticket for her child. She was very excited about the opportunity to win a home.
The company expressed deep appreciation to the thousands of participants who bought tickets in the first round and reassured them that more opportunities are on the way.
The next round of the TicketToHome.com home giveaway officially begins on October 3rd, 2025, with ticket prices remaining at just ₦2,000. By keeping ticket prices affordable, the platform ensures that more Nigerians have the chance to transform their dream of home ownership into reality.
Participants who did not win in the first round are encouraged to try again, while new entrants are invited to join this life-changing initiative.
“This is not just about winning a home; it’s about hope, fairness, and trust. We are building a platform where every Nigerian can aspire to own a home, one ticket at a time,” the company added.
For more information or to participate in the next round, visit www.TicketToHome.com.
With just a ₦2,000 ticket purchase, Rebecca Afolabi now becomes the proud owner of a brand-new apartment, marking the successful conclusion of the first round of the TicketToHome.com initiative. This groundbreaking program was created to bridge the housing gap in Nigeria and provide a transparent and fair opportunity for everyday Nigerians to become homeowners.
“Today is proof that TicketToHome.com keeps its word. We promised to deliver, and we have delivered. Rebecca Afolabi win is only the beginning of many more success stories to come,” said the TicketToHome.com Management Team.
The winner was announced live on AgidigboFM 88.7 in Ibadan and the Host, Dr. Oriyomi Hamzat placed a live call to the winner. Rebecca stated that she bought the ticket for her child. She was very excited about the opportunity to win a home.
The company expressed deep appreciation to the thousands of participants who bought tickets in the first round and reassured them that more opportunities are on the way.
The next round of the TicketToHome.com home giveaway officially begins on October 3rd, 2025, with ticket prices remaining at just ₦2,000. By keeping ticket prices affordable, the platform ensures that more Nigerians have the chance to transform their dream of home ownership into reality.
Participants who did not win in the first round are encouraged to try again, while new entrants are invited to join this life-changing initiative.
“This is not just about winning a home; it’s about hope, fairness, and trust. We are building a platform where every Nigerian can aspire to own a home, one ticket at a time,” the company added.
For more information or to participate in the next round, visit www.TicketToHome.com.
Contact
Ticket To HomeContact
Lydia Raji
+2347013081192
www.tickettohome.com
Lydia Raji
+2347013081192
www.tickettohome.com
Categories