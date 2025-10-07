Vamstar Launches U.S.-Focused RFP AI to Transform MedTech Procurement

Vamstar has launched its U.S.-focused RFP AI, a healthcare-native platform transforming how MedTech firms secure contracts across America. Debuting at The MedTech Conference in San Diego, it delivers real-time opportunity discovery, built-in compliance, and faster, smarter responses, helping suppliers win more in a competitive, compliance-heavy market.