CMS Berlin 2025 Highlights: Proof of Service, Workforce Challenges, and Flexibility
Fieldcode joined CMS Berlin 2025, where 22,800 visitors and 441 exhibitors explored the future of cleaning and facility services. Key themes included proof of service, structural workforce shortages, and the need for greater flexibility.
Nürnberg, Germany, October 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- From September 23 to 26, CMS Berlin once again confirmed its role as the leading meeting place for the European cleaning and facility services industry. With more than 22,800 visitors from over 80 countries and 441 exhibitors across 34,000 square meters, the 2025 edition was the largest in the event’s history.
Most stands focused on cleaning machinery, detergents, and hygiene systems, but Fieldcode was among the few software providers offering a digital perspective. The company introduced cleaning experts to its Zero-Touch automation approach, showing how scheduling, updates, and proof of service can now be managed automatically in the background, reducing manual coordination and providing greater clarity for teams in the field.
Industry Insights at CMS Berlin
A recurring message throughout the event was that proof of service is becoming essential. Whether in public transport hygiene, healthcare environments, or commercial buildings, contracts increasingly require time-stamped records, inspection logs, or digital reporting.
Workforce shortages were another key topic. Despite the German building cleaning trade employing around 658,000 people, more than half of providers report staff gaps of up to 10%. With labor costs high, digitalisation, automation, and robotics were highlighted as necessary tools to make better use of limited resources.
At the CMS Practice Forum, delivered in cooperation with industry associations, digitalisation, AI, and sustainability were identified as defining themes. Robotics and autonomous scrubbers attracted attention, but experts stressed that machines must be integrated into broader workflows to deliver real value.
First-Hand Feedback from Booth Discussions
Fieldcode’s conversations at its booth highlighted another important outcome: many existing solutions do not provide the flexibility providers need. As a platform serving multiple industries, Fieldcode places flexibility at its core. This was particularly relevant for providers managing special service requests that go beyond routine shift planning or time tracking. Visitors showed strong interest in solutions that can adapt to non-standard scenarios without adding complexity.
Why It Matters
CMS Berlin 2025 made clear that the cleaning industry is under pressure to deliver more with fewer resources while proving quality and reliability at every step. For providers, digital support is becoming as important as physical equipment. By highlighting Zero-Touch automation and the importance of flexibility, Fieldcode contributed a forward-looking perspective on how the industry can respond to these challenges.
About CMS Berlin 2025
CMS Berlin is Europe’s leading trade fair for cleaning systems, building services, and hygiene management. The 2025 edition focused on efficiency, workforce shortages, sustainability, and digitalisation.
About Fieldcode
Fieldcode is a software platform built on 20 years of global expertise. Its Zero-Touch approach automates service delivery from request to completion without manual intervention, reducing administrative workload while providing transparency and proof of service.
Links
• CMS Berlin 2025 official website: www.cms-berlin.de
• Fieldcode official website: www.fieldcode.com
Most stands focused on cleaning machinery, detergents, and hygiene systems, but Fieldcode was among the few software providers offering a digital perspective. The company introduced cleaning experts to its Zero-Touch automation approach, showing how scheduling, updates, and proof of service can now be managed automatically in the background, reducing manual coordination and providing greater clarity for teams in the field.
Industry Insights at CMS Berlin
A recurring message throughout the event was that proof of service is becoming essential. Whether in public transport hygiene, healthcare environments, or commercial buildings, contracts increasingly require time-stamped records, inspection logs, or digital reporting.
Workforce shortages were another key topic. Despite the German building cleaning trade employing around 658,000 people, more than half of providers report staff gaps of up to 10%. With labor costs high, digitalisation, automation, and robotics were highlighted as necessary tools to make better use of limited resources.
At the CMS Practice Forum, delivered in cooperation with industry associations, digitalisation, AI, and sustainability were identified as defining themes. Robotics and autonomous scrubbers attracted attention, but experts stressed that machines must be integrated into broader workflows to deliver real value.
First-Hand Feedback from Booth Discussions
Fieldcode’s conversations at its booth highlighted another important outcome: many existing solutions do not provide the flexibility providers need. As a platform serving multiple industries, Fieldcode places flexibility at its core. This was particularly relevant for providers managing special service requests that go beyond routine shift planning or time tracking. Visitors showed strong interest in solutions that can adapt to non-standard scenarios without adding complexity.
Why It Matters
CMS Berlin 2025 made clear that the cleaning industry is under pressure to deliver more with fewer resources while proving quality and reliability at every step. For providers, digital support is becoming as important as physical equipment. By highlighting Zero-Touch automation and the importance of flexibility, Fieldcode contributed a forward-looking perspective on how the industry can respond to these challenges.
About CMS Berlin 2025
CMS Berlin is Europe’s leading trade fair for cleaning systems, building services, and hygiene management. The 2025 edition focused on efficiency, workforce shortages, sustainability, and digitalisation.
About Fieldcode
Fieldcode is a software platform built on 20 years of global expertise. Its Zero-Touch approach automates service delivery from request to completion without manual intervention, reducing administrative workload while providing transparency and proof of service.
Links
• CMS Berlin 2025 official website: www.cms-berlin.de
• Fieldcode official website: www.fieldcode.com
Contact
FieldcodeContact
Despoina Mountanea
+306987921200
www.fieldcode.com
Despoina Mountanea
+306987921200
www.fieldcode.com
Categories