Kristin Korb US Tour Celebrating Eurythmics Starts October 8
80's pop that might just be tomorrow's jazz standards: Expect the hits you grew up loving, wrapped in groove and improvisation that will surprise, delight, and leave you wondering why they didn't play the songs like this in the first place.
Chicago, IL, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Steeped in the groove-stomping tradition of her mentor Ray Brown, bassist and vocalist Kristin Korb brings joyful drive and passion into everything she does. Whether accompanying her singing or arranging gems from the Great American Songbook or pop culture, her music radiates uplifting vibes and irresistible swing. London Jazz News captured it well: "She has a way of taking anything and making it sound cool."
Her newest release, Sweet Dreams (2024, Giant Sheep Music), is a bold jazz tribute to Eurythmics. MTV and Annie Lennox's soaring vocals were the soundtrack of Kristin's teenage years, leaving a lasting imprint. Now, she brings her personal take on 12 of the band's most beloved songs, weaving their timeless hits into a vibrant tapestry of jazz storytelling. JazzWax lauded the album: "Each song is transformed and elevated to something more interesting than the original. Kudos to Kristin for taking on these songs."
Over the years, Kristin has build a celebrated international career as a performer, recording artist, and educator. Based in Denmark, she continues to tour worldwide, inspiring audiences and students alike with music that uplifts and connects.
Tour Dates and Tickets: https://kristinkorb.com/tour
OCT 8 Coiled Wines, Boise, ID
OCT 9 Workshop, Boise State Univeristy
OCT 11 Lockwood Performing Arts Center, Billings, MT (Big Band Debut!)
OCT 14 Workshop, University of Northern Colorado
OCT 15 Muse Performance Space, Lafayette, CO
OCT 17 Merriman's Playhouse - South Bend, IN
OCT 18 Let It Be, Waukesha, WI
OCT 19 Danish American Center - Minneapolis
OCT 20 Carondolet Village
OCT 21 Workshop, Carleton College
OCT 22 Carleton College, Northfield, MN
OCT 23 Winter's Jazz Club - Chicago, IL
Contact
Susanne Benz
+45 60601888
giantsheep.dk
