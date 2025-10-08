Author Gale Goodman’s New Book, "My Life Story Through Poetry," is a Poignant Memoir That Utilizes Poetry to Share the Author’s Experiences and World View
Recent release “My Life Story Through Poetry” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Gale Goodman is a compelling and thought-provoking account that invites readers to follow the author as she reflects upon her life journey. Combining personal reflections with poetry, Goodman offers a candid look at her life so far, as well as observations of the world around her.
Philiadelphia, PA, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gale Goodman, a Philadelphia native who uses poetry as a form of self-expression and healing, has completed her new book, “My Life Story Through Poetry”: a stirring memoir that entails stories of the author’s life, providing readers with a view into her world and all that she has observed during her time on Earth.
“This is the story of my life as told by me,” writes Goodman. “The beginning is about those who are instrumental in my life. Some of the names were changed, but the stories are all true. Because my journey is far from over, I decided to use poetry to complete my book. My poetry also tells my story and what is going on in society as I see it.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Gale Goodman’s engaging series is sure to captivate readers from all walks of life as they journey through the author’s memories, discover new things about themselves alongside her own reflections. With each poem, Goodman weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "My Life Story Through Poetry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
