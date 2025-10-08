Doug Strickel’s Newly Released "The Greatest Leader Ever" is a Transformative Guide to Authentic Leadership Inspired by Biblical Principles
“The Greatest Leader Ever: Leadership Lessons from the Life of Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Doug Strickel is an insightful and practical resource that equips readers with timeless leadership strategies rooted in the life and example of Jesus Christ.
Ruston, LA, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Greatest Leader Ever: Leadership Lessons from the Life of Jesus”: a compelling exploration of effective leadership through a biblical lens. “The Greatest Leader Ever: Leadership Lessons from the Life of Jesus” is the creation of published author, Doug Strickel, who has over thirty years of experience leading people with Ernst & Young and International Paper Company. He has provided direct leadership to facilities and served as a regional general manager over multiple facilities during his tenure at International Paper. Doug is a corporate speaker, trainer, and coach on leadership, team building, and personal growth. Now retired from International Paper, Doug has taken his passion for leadership and started Strickel Leadership Development LLC. He provides leadership training sessions, keynote speaking, one-to-one coaching, and other services to organizations of all types. He frequently posts articles on LinkedIn and other social media platforms to share his leadership and team-building message. His biblical approach to leadership concepts is evident throughout his speaking and writing. His first book, People Are the Plan, was published in 2022. You can find out more about Doug at dougstrickel.com.
Doug Strickel shares, “Whether you are a Jesus follower or not, The Greatest Leader Ever will provide you with timeless leadership concepts that will help you grow in your influence and impact on others. This book will take you through some very action-oriented concepts that you can implement as part of your leadership development plan.
If you are a Christian business leader seeking to align your leadership growth plan with those displayed by Jesus, this book will provide you with that pathway.
If you are just seeking a proven leadership approach and not concerned about the biblical foundation, this book provides that as well.
We are living in a culture where leadership is lacking in many areas. We have people in positions who lack authentic leadership. We have people seeking power and control but lacking service and sacrifice. We have people wanting to be in charge but not taking care of those in their charge.
My purpose and passion is to let my light shine by sharing my thoughts, experiences, and learnings with you so that you will impact others. Together, we can change the work environment, our governmental agencies, and our communities through the power of authentic leadership.
The concepts shared in this book will equip you to be a leader worthy of following!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Doug Strickel’s new book is a powerful tool for leaders at any stage, blending practical strategies with the ultimate example of servant leadership modeled by Jesus Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Greatest Leader Ever: Leadership Lessons from the Life of Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Greatest Leader Ever: Leadership Lessons from the Life of Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
