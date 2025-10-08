Patty Dunkle’s Newly Released “Start at the End: My Walk and the 10 Commandments” is a Heartfelt Blend of Autobiography, Devotional, and Bible Study

“Start at the End: My Walk and the 10 Commandments” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patty Dunkle is an inspiring exploration of faith, resilience, and the Ten Commandments as a guide for daily living.