Patty Dunkle’s Newly Released “Start at the End: My Walk and the 10 Commandments” is a Heartfelt Blend of Autobiography, Devotional, and Bible Study
“Start at the End: My Walk and the 10 Commandments” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patty Dunkle is an inspiring exploration of faith, resilience, and the Ten Commandments as a guide for daily living.
Marion, PA, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Start at the End: My Walk and the 10 Commandments”: a moving reflection on life’s challenges and the enduring power of faith. “Start at the End: My Walk and the 10 Commandments” is the creation of published author, Patty Dunkle. Once a child in foster care, Patty grew into a resilient wife, mother, and minister’s wife whose joy, creativity, and faith inspire others. An artist at heart, she shares her paintings, crafts, and laughter to uplift those around her. Despite surviving a stroke and living with chronic pain, she continues to choose kindness, guided by her belief that “kindness breeds kindness” and strengthened by her family, faith, and enduring spirit.
Dunkle shares, “Do you ever wonder what life is all about? Do you ever think about those awkward teen years or having a major event happen in your life that you long to understand?
Journey and study the Ten Commandments like you have never thought of how they actually fit into your daily life. Have you ever killed someone or stolen anything? Have you pushed God to the bottom of your to-do list? We have all been there.
The thought-provoking chapters and the questions listed are made so you can think past what’s in front of you and dig deeper. To push you away from the easy answers and a chance to rethink those notions that have become second nature.
Imagine you’re on a path and come to a fork in the road, and you choose the less traveled path. What will you see? What will you learn? Are you by yourself, or is someone with you?
Do you wonder how many times life can knock you down? You struggle to get back up, and then you’re knocked down again. God doesn’t want this for you. Who or what keeps causing these terrible things to happen?
This book is part autobiography, Bible study, devotional, and journal. I encourage you to pray before and after each chapter. Glean what you can for your life to help you along the way.
Just remember, you are not alone, ever.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patty Dunkle’s new book is a moving tool for reflection, designed to encourage readers to draw closer to God and find hope in every circumstance.
Consumers can purchase “Start at the End: My Walk and the 10 Commandments” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Start at the End: My Walk and the 10 Commandments,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
