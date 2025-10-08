C.M. Velazquez’s Newly Released "Me and My Big Mouth" is a Heartfelt and Relatable Tale About the Consequences of Gossip and the Power of Personal Growth
“Me and My Big Mouth” from Christian Faith Publishing author C.M. Velazquez is a thoughtful coming-of-age story that follows a young girl as she learns the value of kindness, accountability, and speaking with purpose.
Laurelton, NY, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Me and My Big Mouth”: a charming and insightful narrative that offers young readers a meaningful lesson about friendship, integrity, and the harm careless words can cause. “Me and My Big Mouth” is the creation of published author, C.M. Velazquez, who has been married to her high school sweetheart, William, for over forty years. They have two adult daughters, two teenage granddaughters, and a 13-year-old puggle named Bingo. A Hunter College graduate with a master’s in social work, she retired after a 33-year career with health and hospitals and now enjoys life as an empty nester.
C.M. Velazquez shares, “Thirteen-year-old Olivia learns a life lesson when she encounters a taste of her own medicine. Olivia believes that gossiping about someone is okay. She hangs with school friends who do nothing but gossip and believes this is her way of belonging.
When Mrs. Clementine is confronted by a neighbor and Olivia’s bad habit, Olivia’s inner being changes and is opened to the truth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C.M. Velazquez’s new book delivers a timely and encouraging message for young readers and parents alike, offering a gentle reminder that words carry power and that positive change begins within.
Consumers can purchase “Me and My Big Mouth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Me and My Big Mouth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
