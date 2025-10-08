John (Ovanes) A. Mikaelian’s Newly Released "Brokerage Concepts" is an Empowering Resource for Aspiring and Experienced Business Brokers Alike
“Brokerage Concepts” from Christian Faith Publishing author John (Ovanes) A. Mikaelian is an insightful guide that equips readers with the tools, strategies, and confidence to succeed in the dynamic world of business brokerage.
Schaumburg, IL, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Brokerage Concepts”: a practical and comprehensive handbook for anyone seeking to excel in the business of buying and selling private businesses. “Brokerage Concepts” is the creation of published author, John (Ovanes) A. Mikaelian, a Board Certified Broker (BCB) and Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) recognized for his expertise in business brokerage and appraisal. With extensive experience as a consultant and advisor, he has guided buyers and sellers of privately owned businesses through complex transactions with professionalism, integrity, and a commitment to excellence.
Mikaelian shares, “Unlock your future as a business broker.
The ultimate guide to buying and selling private businesses.
“Step into the lucrative world of business brokerage and never look back!”
Your path to broker success
Are you ready to transform your career and become a top-tier business broker? This comprehensive guide is your blueprint to mastering the art of buying and selling private businesses. Equip yourself with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in this exciting field.
What you’ll master
Broker basics: Understand the fundamentals of business brokerage.
Valuation expertise: Learn to assess true business value with precision.
Client acquisition: Strategies to attract and retain clients.
Negotiation skills: Become a deal-making powerhouse.
Legal insights: Navigate contracts and legalities with confidence.
Ideal for
Aspiring business brokers
Real estate agents looking to diversify
Financial advisors expanding their services
Entrepreneurs interested in brokerage
Tools and resources included
Customizable templates
Comprehensive valuation models
Financing guides”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John (Ovanes) A. Mikaelian’s new book is an invaluable resource designed to inspire and equip professionals seeking success in the field of business brokerage.
Consumers can purchase “Brokerage Concepts” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Brokerage Concepts,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John (Ovanes) A. Mikaelian’s new book is an invaluable resource designed to inspire and equip professionals seeking success in the field of business brokerage.
Consumers can purchase “Brokerage Concepts” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Brokerage Concepts,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
