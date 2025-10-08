Erika McIntosh, M.Ed.’s Newly Released “Keep Smiling” is a Heartfelt Children’s Story That Helps Young Readers Navigate Grief and Cherish Lasting Memories
“Keep Smiling” from Christian Faith Publishing author Erika McIntosh, M.Ed. is a touching and uplifting tale that encourages children to cope with loss, embrace healing, and find joy in the memories of loved ones.
St. Johns, FL, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Keep Smiling”: a beautifully written and emotionally resonant story that helps children process grief while celebrating the power of love, memories, and resilience. “Keep Smiling” is the creation of published author, Erika McIntosh, M.Ed., a former Duval County Public Schools educator with fourteen years of experience, primarily as a reading coach and interventionist. Her passion for literacy began during her early years as a third-grade reading teacher, where she honed her teaching skills and developed a deep commitment to helping children read and write. Driven by a desire to empower parents to instill strong character values in their children, she authored her first children’s book, Keep Smiling. Erika holds a B.A. from the University of Miami and a Master’s in Elementary Education Literacy from the University of North Florida. She is a proud wife and devoted aunt, dedicated to inspiring families to grow together through reading, writing, and purpose.
McIntosh shares, “Gabby enjoys spending summers at her grandmother’s house until one summer everything changes. When Gabby’s grandmother dies, she experiences heartache and grief. Gabbi spent nearly every summer at her grandmother’s house playing with her friends, and now, everything has suddenly changed. She misses her grandmother terribly but realizes life goes on. How will Gabby adapt to the new changes? Will Gabby find a way to move forward? Make the story even more meaningful by writing a letter to your loved ones as a keepsake. This inspiring book is sure to turn sadness into laughter and, hopefully, make your day a little brighter so you can show the world your beautiful smile.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erika McIntosh, M.Ed.’s new book is a valuable resource for parents, educators, and caregivers looking to support children through emotional challenges in a loving and constructive way.
Consumers can purchase “Keep Smiling” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Keep Smiling,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
