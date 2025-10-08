Erika McIntosh, M.Ed.’s Newly Released “Keep Smiling” is a Heartfelt Children’s Story That Helps Young Readers Navigate Grief and Cherish Lasting Memories

“Keep Smiling” from Christian Faith Publishing author Erika McIntosh, M.Ed. is a touching and uplifting tale that encourages children to cope with loss, embrace healing, and find joy in the memories of loved ones.