Raymond Genereux’s New Book, “The Adventures of Little Timmy and the Magic Tractor,” a Charming Tale That Follows a Farmer Who Brings a Rundown Tractor Back to Life
Gales Ferry, CT, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Raymond Genereux, a loving grandfather and uncle, has completed his most recent book, “The Adventures of Little Timmy and the Magic Tractor”: a captivating story that follows a farmer who repairs an old tractor with a special drink that magically brings it to life.
“Meet Timmy, a little farmer with a big heart, struggling to get by. Until one day, he finds an old tractor and lovingly rebuilds it,” writes Genereux. “Magically, because of Little Timmy’s kindness, Digger, the tractor, comes to life to help Little Timmy on his farm, and a great friendship begins.”
Published by Fulton Books, Raymond Genereux’s book will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Little Timmy and Digger’s grand adventures to build up their farm once more. With colorful artwork to help bring Genereux’s story to life, “The Adventures of Little Timmy and the Magic Tractor” is sure to delight young readers, sparking a lifelong love of reading.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “The Adventures of Little Timmy and the Magic Tractor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
