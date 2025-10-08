Janice McLeod’s New Book, “A New Dawning: Journey into the Light (A Collection of Short Stories),” Explores the Issues That Americans Currently Face in This Day and Age
Ardmore, OK, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Janice McLeod, a retired interior designer and a military wife, has completed her most recent book, “A New Dawning: Journey into the Light (A Collection of Short Stories)”: a powerful series that aims to delve into the ongoing issues plaguing America, and how the nation can move forward as one while navigating these chaotic times.
“We live in an era of sweeping change culturally, nationally, and spiritually,” writes McLeod. “Dramatic reforms that were brought to bear in the spring of 2020 have altered our lives forever. There is no going back to where we were. With the crash of technology and artificial intelligence coupled with a social fascism that vies to remove our freedoms, Americans and Christians find themselves in uncharted waters, facing an uncertain future.
“With the reality that we are now in the last dispensation of recorded time, the end of days, we see the headline news leaping off the pages of our Bibles and understand something provocative and breathtaking is about to happen. Even the secular world is tuned in. ‘A New Dawning: Journey into the Light’ will help the reader understand where we are and where we are going—amazing stories to capture your heart.”
Published by Fulton Books, Janice McLeod’s book is partly inspired by how the author has been blessed by the presence of God in her own life, which she now delights in sharing with all who would read her stories. Deeply personal and emotionally compelling, “A New Dawn: Journey into the Light (A Collection of Short Stories)” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page turn.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A New Dawning: Journey into the Light (A Collection of Short Stories)” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“We live in an era of sweeping change culturally, nationally, and spiritually,” writes McLeod. “Dramatic reforms that were brought to bear in the spring of 2020 have altered our lives forever. There is no going back to where we were. With the crash of technology and artificial intelligence coupled with a social fascism that vies to remove our freedoms, Americans and Christians find themselves in uncharted waters, facing an uncertain future.
“With the reality that we are now in the last dispensation of recorded time, the end of days, we see the headline news leaping off the pages of our Bibles and understand something provocative and breathtaking is about to happen. Even the secular world is tuned in. ‘A New Dawning: Journey into the Light’ will help the reader understand where we are and where we are going—amazing stories to capture your heart.”
Published by Fulton Books, Janice McLeod’s book is partly inspired by how the author has been blessed by the presence of God in her own life, which she now delights in sharing with all who would read her stories. Deeply personal and emotionally compelling, “A New Dawn: Journey into the Light (A Collection of Short Stories)” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page turn.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A New Dawning: Journey into the Light (A Collection of Short Stories)” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories