Estela Anaya Castanon’s New Book, “NITSUGA: Una Fantastica Aventura,” is a Spanish-Language Book That Invites Readers to Embark on a Quest for Self-Knowledge and Truth
Anaheim, CA, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Estela Anaya Castanon, a writer and screenwriter who is also recognized in the music world as the singer Salaya, has completed her most recent book, “NITSUGA: Una Fantastica Aventura”: an allegorical Spanish-language story that aims to remind readers of the powerful spirit that resides within them.
Estela was born in San Salvador, Central America, and, from a young age, demonstrated incredible artistic ability. Due to the civil war that erupted in El Salvador, Estela and her family left their home country and relocated to the state of California in the United States. After earning an associate’s degree in pharmacy technology and a bachelor’s in human services, Estela became the Administrator of the Health Programs Department in Orange County and dedicated twenty-five years of social work to the social well-being and health coverage of the residents of her community. Currently, Estela is a bilingual tutor (English/Spanish), assisting adults who wish to improve their reading, writing, and speaking skills in English. She is also in the process of receiving certification to provide medical interpretation.
“En todo ser humano existe un espíritu de realeza cuya misión primordial es el conocimiento a través de la experiencia y la verdad,” writes Castanon. “‘Nitsuga’ es una invitación para todos los reyes, reinas, príncipes y princesas de este reino en el cual vivimos, para que juntos través de la imaginación entremos a un mágico mundo fuera del tiempo y espacio, y vivir muy de cerca la historia de un príncipe valiente que renunció completamente a todo con tal de enfrentar una nueva realidad.”
Published by Fulton Books, Estela Anaya Castanon’s book is a compelling and enlightening read that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a poignant and thought-provoking tale that will leave a lasting impact long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “NITSUGA: Una Fantastica Aventura” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Estela was born in San Salvador, Central America, and, from a young age, demonstrated incredible artistic ability. Due to the civil war that erupted in El Salvador, Estela and her family left their home country and relocated to the state of California in the United States. After earning an associate’s degree in pharmacy technology and a bachelor’s in human services, Estela became the Administrator of the Health Programs Department in Orange County and dedicated twenty-five years of social work to the social well-being and health coverage of the residents of her community. Currently, Estela is a bilingual tutor (English/Spanish), assisting adults who wish to improve their reading, writing, and speaking skills in English. She is also in the process of receiving certification to provide medical interpretation.
“En todo ser humano existe un espíritu de realeza cuya misión primordial es el conocimiento a través de la experiencia y la verdad,” writes Castanon. “‘Nitsuga’ es una invitación para todos los reyes, reinas, príncipes y princesas de este reino en el cual vivimos, para que juntos través de la imaginación entremos a un mágico mundo fuera del tiempo y espacio, y vivir muy de cerca la historia de un príncipe valiente que renunció completamente a todo con tal de enfrentar una nueva realidad.”
Published by Fulton Books, Estela Anaya Castanon’s book is a compelling and enlightening read that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a poignant and thought-provoking tale that will leave a lasting impact long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “NITSUGA: Una Fantastica Aventura” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories