Author Lee Melsek’s New Book, "Finding Huck: Adventures Down Yonder Short Stories From Estero Island," Captures the Author’s Childhood Growing Up on Estero Island

Recent release “Finding Huck: Adventures Down Yonder Short Stories From Estero Island” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lee Melsek is a compelling memoir that transports readers back in time to the author’s childhood growing up on Estero Island near Fort Myers, Florida, bringing to life the island’s past before it was overcome by tourism and changed forever.