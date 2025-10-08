Author Timothy Owens’s New Book, "The Wrong Choice" is a True Account That Chronicles the Author’s Turn to God After Years of Struggles and Wrong Choices

Recent release “The Wrong Choice” from Covenant Books author Timothy Owens is a compelling autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s salvation after giving himself to God following years of hate and terrible life choices. Through sharing his story, Owens details the strength that one can find with God to survive life’s trials.