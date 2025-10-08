Author Timothy Owens’s New Book, "The Wrong Choice" is a True Account That Chronicles the Author’s Turn to God After Years of Struggles and Wrong Choices
Recent release “The Wrong Choice” from Covenant Books author Timothy Owens is a compelling autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s salvation after giving himself to God following years of hate and terrible life choices. Through sharing his story, Owens details the strength that one can find with God to survive life’s trials.
Anderson, SC, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Timothy Owens, who was born in the upstate foothills of South Carolina, has completed his new book, “The Wrong Choice”: a powerful account that follows the author as he learns give himself over to God and find salvation after years of terrible life choices that have led him far from God’s light.
In “The Wrong Choice,” author Timothy Owens details his surrender to God’s will, revealing how the Lord gave him the strength to survive one ordeal after another that stacked the odds against his surviving his demon-possessed life. Timothy battled his demons for five decades before surrendering to God. His endurance of Satan’s lies has given him a love and passion to share what God can do with a sinner such as him.
Owens begins his memoir, “‘The Wrong Choice’ is a true story of how any child can be corrupted and led astray, no matter what atmosphere of life they grow up in. No one is exempt from the evil temptations Satan presents to them daily. I am the perfect example of just how wrong a person can choose. Every choice I made always seemed to cause me trouble. The teaching I received was beaten in me from a young age. I learned to hate from a Baptist minister that followed me my whole miserable life. The alcoholic gene that ran through the male bloodline seemed to take me at a very young age. I made all the wrong choices my whole miserable life. I see now what people have seen in me. Liking self is a choice. I don’t have much of a choice is one of Satan’s best lies. You reap what you sow is one of the best truths. My parents’ choices caused me to hate!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Timothy Owens’s new book is a stirring tribute to God’s forgiveness and eternal life that is promised to all of his children, no matter how far they may fall from his grace. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “The Wrong Choice” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “The Wrong Choice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
