Author Blake Hawkins’s New Book, “SPIRITUAL WARFARE IN THE GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY,” Explores Life Lessons Christians Can Learn from the Star Wars Franchise
Recent release “SPIRITUAL WARFARE IN THE GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY: What Christians Can Learn from Star Wars” from Covenant Books author Blake Hawkins is an engaging read that looks at spiritual warfare through the lens of the Star Wars films, exploring how the franchise’s lore, characters, and classic story of good vs. evil can serve as a perfect example for navigating life as a Christian.
Lynchburg, VA, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Blake Hawkins, an avid outdoorsman and football Coach, who lives in Lynchburg, Virginia, with his family, has completed his new book, “SPIRITUAL WARFARE IN THE GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY: What Christians Can Learn from Star Wars”. It is a fascinating discussion about how the themes, stories, and characters from the Star Wars franchise serve as a perfect analogy for the ongoing spiritual warfare Christians are facing in the modern age.
“Spiritual warfare is a part of every Christian life,” shares Hawkins. “The forces of evil are all around us, launching attack after attack. And sometimes it feels like there’s no way to fight back. We can’t see what we’re fighting, and we can’t physically fight a spirit anyway.
“However, spiritual warfare doesn’t have to be such a mystical concept. To make it all make sense, we need a lens. We need something to make the ethereal seem practical so that our spiritual conflict turns into something very tangible. That lens is Star Wars. Everyone knows about the Force and the battles between the Jedi and Sith. But it’s time that we look at the galaxy far, far away in a new light. In an unexpected way, Star Wars offers Christians a blueprint for life. It shows us who our enemy is. It shows us his evil tactics. And it shows us how we can fight back when the forces of darkness are closing in—because there is a way for Christians to start understanding and winning their spiritual wars.
“So join me as we dive into the Star Wars universe and discover that fighting our spiritual battles is actually very simple.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Blake Hawkins’s new book is a valuable resource that will lead to personal betterment and spiritual growth amongst readers, all while presenting topics of spiritual warfare in terms that will resonate with a wider audience.
Readers can purchase “SPIRITUAL WARFARE IN THE GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY: What Christians Can Learn from Star Wars” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
