Author Blake Hawkins’s New Book, “SPIRITUAL WARFARE IN THE GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY,” Explores Life Lessons Christians Can Learn from the Star Wars Franchise

Recent release “SPIRITUAL WARFARE IN THE GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY: What Christians Can Learn from Star Wars” from Covenant Books author Blake Hawkins is an engaging read that looks at spiritual warfare through the lens of the Star Wars films, exploring how the franchise’s lore, characters, and classic story of good vs. evil can serve as a perfect example for navigating life as a Christian.