Author Dr. Kenneth T. Jackson’s New Book, “From the Outhouse to the White House: A Fatherless Journey,” Documents the Author’s Journey in Overcoming the Odds
Recent release “From the Outhouse to the White House: A Fatherless Journey” from Page Publishing author Dr. Kenneth T. Jackson is a powerful memoir that follows the author as he reflects on his life’s journey, revealing the challenges he faced as a young Black boy growing up in America, and how he overcame it all to achieve his goals and find success and fulfillment.
Chicago, IL, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Kenneth T. Jackson, a Vietnam era veteran, USMC Presidential Honor Guard for President Richard Nixon, Washington, DC, State Champion Boys Basketball coach, two-time Coach of the Year, and retired school superintendent, has completed his new book, “From the Outhouse to the White House: A Fatherless Journey”: a stirring autobiographical account that chronicles the incredible journey of a man who rose from humble beginnings to serve at the highest levels, proving that with the right mindset and determination, anything is possible.
“This book is my story of survival, resilience, and triumph against the odds,” writes Dr. Jackson. “It is a testament to the power of determination and faith. But it is also a story that I hope will offer readers a new perspective on the challenges that so many Black boys face in this country. The traps laid out by the system are real, and they are devastating. But there is a way through.
“I hope my journey can serve as a blueprint for young boys who see themselves in my story, showing them that success is possible, even in the face of overwhelming adversity. And to the adults reading this—regardless of your profession—I urge you to reach out when you have the opportunity to give a Black child a hand. You might be saving a future world leader.
“This is my story, and I share it in the hope that it will inspire, provoke thought, and encourage action. It’s been said that the system is broken. it may not be. It may be working exactly how it was designed. However, it is long past time to confront its realities and work, meaningfully, towards a future where every child, regardless of race, has an opportunity to thrive.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Kenneth T. Jackson’s enthralling series is a testament to the power of perseverance, persistence, and purpose, highlighting the enduring belief that no matter the circumstances, there is always a way out. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Dr. Jackson’s story is a vital reminder that even in the darkest of times, there’s always light at the end of the tunnel.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “From the Outhouse to the White House: A Fatherless Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
