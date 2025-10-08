Author Dr. Kenneth T. Jackson’s New Book, “From the Outhouse to the White House: A Fatherless Journey,” Documents the Author’s Journey in Overcoming the Odds

Recent release “From the Outhouse to the White House: A Fatherless Journey” from Page Publishing author Dr. Kenneth T. Jackson is a powerful memoir that follows the author as he reflects on his life’s journey, revealing the challenges he faced as a young Black boy growing up in America, and how he overcame it all to achieve his goals and find success and fulfillment.