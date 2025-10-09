Author Christy Marie’s New Book, “THE LIGHT BEYOND THE STORM: A Journey Through Damage and Enduring Faith - Based on a True Story,” Follows One Woman’s Journey of Triumph
Recent release “THE LIGHT BEYOND THE STORM: A Journey Through Damage and Enduring Faith - Based on a True Story” from Page Publishing author Christy Marie centers around Grace Layton, who finds herself homeless with two children in her thirties after years of emotional abuse and hardship. Determined to rebuild her life, Grace faces her struggles with resilience and hope.
New York, NY, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Christy Marie, an author and a passionate advocate for individuals who have endured bullying, low self-worth, and domestic violence, has completed her new book, “THE LIGHT BEYOND THE STORM: A Journey Through Damage and Enduring Faith - Based on a True Story”: a poignant and compelling tale of strength that follows one woman’s journey to rebuild her life after losing everything.
“The story of Grace Layton is a powerful, emotional journey of hardship, resilience, and faith,” shares Christy. “Grace was unknowingly adopted as an infant, growing up feeling like an outsider in her own home. She endured bullying, failed relationships, and emotional isolation. After divorcing in her thirties, she found herself homeless with two children, battling depression and anxiety. Despite the darkness, she held on to her faith in God.
“She was soon able to rebuild her life by securing a job and saving for a home—a home that provided a safe place for her and her children.”
Published by Page Publishing, Christy Marie’s enthralling story is a powerful testimony of lessons of survival that reminds readers they are never truly alone in their hardships. Uplifting and deeply inspiring, “THE LIGHT BEYOND THE STORM” is a beautiful tribute to the incredible resilience of the human spirit, revealing that there is always hope for a bright and better tomorrow.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “THE LIGHT BEYOND THE STORM: A Journey Through Damage and Enduring Faith - Based on a True Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
