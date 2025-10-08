Author Larmie Harris’s New Book, “Interactive with Life: Volume 1,” is a Gripping Novel That Will Transport Readers Through a Myriad of Life’s Trials and Struggles
Recent release “Interactive with Life: Volume 1” from Page Publishing author Larmie Harris is a compelling account that centers around individuals forced to navigate life’s challenges, bringing them to the brink of self-destruction as they find a way to survive. Each turn of the page will leave readers spellbound, bringing them back for more.
New York, NY, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Larmie Harris has completed his new book, “Interactive with Life: Volume 1”: a riveting series that explores the darker side of humanity, offering a rich tale of survival and cunning amidst crisis and struggle.
“Now before you take a look at this, you have to be very mature—not medium mature but very mature,” writes Harris. “It’s going to take your mind to somewhere that you probably have never been or something that you missed experiencing. But one thing I do know is that you are going to want more. You are going to be like what the writing man has done sold me. It will keep you coming back like it’s one of your favorite recipes. And there’s more to come. I’m cooking it up now as you flex that so-called adult mind of yours. Handle that shit if you can.”
Published by Page Publishing, Larmie Harris’s stirring series will leave readers on the edge of their seats through each shocking twist and turn, weaving a tale that promises to keep readers eager for more long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Interactive with Life: Volume 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
