Author Larmie Harris’s New Book, “Interactive with Life: Volume 1,” is a Gripping Novel That Will Transport Readers Through a Myriad of Life’s Trials and Struggles

Recent release “Interactive with Life: Volume 1” from Page Publishing author Larmie Harris is a compelling account that centers around individuals forced to navigate life’s challenges, bringing them to the brink of self-destruction as they find a way to survive. Each turn of the page will leave readers spellbound, bringing them back for more.