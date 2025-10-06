Trusted Pediatric Spine Program Announces New Name: HCA HealthONE Pediatric Scoliosis and Spine
Denver, CO, October 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Families across Denver and the Rocky Mountain region have long trusted the expert care provided by HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children’s. As part of its continued commitment to specialized care, the hospital is proud to introduce a new name for its scoliosis and spine services: HCA HealthONE Pediatric Scoliosis and Spine — a dedicated focus within the broader pediatric orthopedics team.
Led by board-certified, fellowship-trained pediatric orthopedic surgeon Jaren Riley, MD, the program offers advanced, personalized care for children with scoliosis and other spine conditions. Dr. Riley is a pioneer in pediatric orthopedics and was the first in the Rocky Mountain region to perform vertebral body tethering (VBT)—a groundbreaking treatment for scoliosis. The program also offers innovative options like magnetically controlled growth rods (MCGR) and spinal fusion surgery when needed.
“Our goal is to help kids grow strong and stay active,” said Dr. Riley. “We understand how overwhelming it can be for parents to choose a surgeon for their child’s spine care. That’s why we offer second opinion consults and work closely with families to provide evidence-based options tailored to each child’s needs.”
This update to the scoliosis and spine care at HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Pediatric Orthopedics further emphasizes the commitment to compassionate, expert care for children across the region. HCA HealthONE Pediatric Scoliosis and Spine continues to be a trusted resource for families seeking the highest level of pediatric spine care. Learn more at www.HCAHealthONEPhysicians.com/PediatricSpine
About HCA HealthONE
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area.
Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation.
HealthONE employs more than 12,000 colleagues and has been named one of the top five large health systems in the country multiple years. HCA HealthONE and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, have been named 15 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. HCA HealthONE hospitals include: Aurora, Centennial, Mental Health & Wellness, Mountain Ridge, Presbyterian St. Luke’s, Rocky Mountain Children’s, Rose, Sky Ridge, Swedish, and Spalding working together to provide a higher level of care. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $800K through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $471M in federal, state and local taxes.
To learn more about our impact on the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: HCAHealthONE.com.
