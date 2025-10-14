Cent Capital Launches Premier AI Finance App in the UK to Combat the Cost-of-Living Crisis for Millennials and Gen Z
The new personal finance and budgeting app for iOS and Android uses Open Banking to help UK users manage debt, track spending, and build savings. Cent Capital offers an affordable alternative to traditional financial advisors.
London, United Kingdom, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a critical move to address the widespread financial anxiety gripping the nation, financial technology innovator Cent Capital Global Inc. today announced the official UK launch of its premier AI finance app. This new money management tool is engineered to help UK Millennials and Gen Z navigate the cost-of-living crisis by providing a powerful, affordable, and user-friendly platform to take control of their financial lives.
The Cent Capital app is a next-generation personal finance and budgeting app for iOS and Android that functions as an intelligent "financial co-pilot." It directly answers the growing consumer search for a modern alternative to expensive financial advisors. The platform provides hyper-personalized insights, helping users to track spending, manage credit card debt, and build a clear, actionable plan towards their financial goals.
"The current economic climate has created immense financial pressure, and UK consumers are actively searching for better tools to manage their money," said Miriam Odabe, Co-Founder & CCO. "We built Cent Capital to be that solution. It is more than just a UK budgeting app; it is a forward-looking partner that provides clarity and confidence. Our mission is to help people move from financial stress to financial wellness with a clear, achievable plan."
Cent Capital: The UK's New AI-Powered Personal Finance App
The core problem for many is a fragmented financial life, making it nearly impossible to get a true picture of one's financial health. Cent Capital is designed to solve this with an all-in-one financial overview.
The user journey begins with a simple download and a secure sign-up process. Using trusted and government-supported Open Banking technology, a user can securely connect all their financial accounts. This means linking everything from a UK high-street bank account to a digital challenger bank, credit cards, and savings pots within a single dashboard.
This unified view is the foundational step toward taking back control. The app intelligently categorizes transactions, calculates net worth in real-time, and presents a holistic dashboard that immediately demystifies a user's financial situation. For the first time, users can see their complete financial world in one place.
An Intelligent Tool to Track Spending and Manage Expenses
Once a user's accounts are linked, the app’s powerful AI engine gets to work. It analyzes spending habits, income patterns, and debt levels to find opportunities a person might easily miss. Instead of overwhelming users with complex spreadsheets and raw data, the AI delivers a simple, actionable to-do list, prioritizing the top three most impactful steps a user can take right now.
This makes the platform an ideal tool for anyone asking "how to track all my spending in one place?" or "how to start an emergency fund in the UK?" The AI provides personalized, prioritized guidance to make these goals feel tangible and achievable.
A Clear Plan to Manage Debt and Build Savings
For many, debt can feel overwhelming. Cent Capital provides tools to create a clear plan to manage and reduce debt. The AI can identify high-interest credit cards and present strategies for repayment, helping users save money on interest and become debt-free faster. It acts as a proactive guide for anyone seeking help with managing credit card debt.
Simultaneously, the app helps users identify surplus cash flow that can be allocated towards savings goals. By finding small, consistent opportunities to save, the app helps users build a crucial emergency fund and start planning for longer-term investments.
Meet the Team Behind Your Financial Co-Pilot
Cent Capital was founded by a passionate global team of experienced technologists, designers, and strategists united by a mission to solve real-world financial challenges. The team dedicated to building this tool for you includes:
Shivam Singh (Founder & CEO)
Miriam Odabe (Co-Founder & CCO)
Brijesh Bhalodiya (Co-Founder & CTO)
Abhiraj Pattem (Founding Designer & Head of Brand)
Parth Palta (Head of Customer Experience)
Bryant Burciaga (Advisor, Investments & Strategy)
Mayank Agarwal (Advisor, Machine Learning)
About Cent Capital: Cent Capital is a financial technology company dedicated to building the best AI money management tool for improving global financial literacy and well-being. The company's mission is to make personalized financial guidance accessible and affordable for everyone, helping users everywhere move from financial stress to confidence.
Contact
Shivam Singh
+1 202-630-3211
https://cent.capital
For Media Inquiries and to access the Cent Capital Press Kit, please find our official company information on our website: https://cent.capital
Office Locations:
UK Headquarters: 45 Albemarle Street, 3rd Floor, Mayfair, London, W1S 4JL, United Kingdom
