YURiNOX Launches New Workwear Assortment for Construction and Repair Teams
YURiNOX Workwear has launched a new collection of high-visibility, safety-focused workwear for construction, repair, and industrial teams.
Brooklyn, NY, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- YURiNOX Workwear, a provider of professional uniforms, has launched a new assortment designed specifically for construction and repair teams. These also serve the needs of industrial, plumbing, automobile, and other repair workers. Under this, the company has introduced a package of three workwear suits with a set of three vests from the assortment. These construction and repair worker suits are designed and manufactured with in-house research to enhance safety and visibility during dusk and in the dark.
Suited for On-the-Job Hazards
YURiNOX manufactures durable and effective workwear solutions that help businesses ensure the safety of their construction teams, along with putting forth a unified look. The new workwear collection addresses the practical needs of construction workers and repair professionals to withstand rigorous on-the-job conditions.
The brand uses double seams and reinforced yarn to strengthen the attire. These can resist up to 1.5 tons of pulling force. Their construction suits are coated with RainDrops100units that grant a water-repellent finish and allow workers to work in light rain for up to four hours. They ensure safety and comfort even in harsh weather conditions. The accompanying vests are designed to enhance visibility and functionality across weather conditions with high-brightness reflective strips. These are made with bright fluorescent fabric that makes it water-repellent, dirt- and abrasion-resistant.
“YURiNOX aims to simplify how team leaders outfit their crew with effective workwear. We understand that looks don’t suffice for the needs of construction and repair teams. They need functionality and strength. We developed this assortment to meet the specific needs of construction and repair professionals, keeping that in mind,” says the CEO of YURiNOX.
Outfits that Meet Diverse Needs
The company has made the collection available in a wide range of sizes (up to 4XL) for men and women. YURiNOX’s commitment to providing complete solutions extends to its work shoes. The brand’s shoes feature dual-layer polyurethane soles, which provide cushioning and protection against oil- and chemical-spills. The Kevlar midsole protects against punctures. Their non-metallic composite safety toe caps lower the chances of foot injury. These are insulated with faux fur over foam padding to keep crewmembers’ feet warm and dry in cold conditions.
Available Online and Offline
The new assortment is available through YURiNOX’s official channels and partner distributors’ physical stores. The professional attire provider also offers shoes to complete the work attire, comprehensively supporting their outfitting needs.
About YURiNOX Workwear
YURiNOX Workwear is a 25-year-old brand, headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. The company employs in-house research-based fabric technologies and design techniques to create safe and durable professional clothing. Their products meet industry safety standards and certification requirements. The brand’s products are engineered for long-term durability in demanding conditions while meeting the specific needs of each profession. In addition to its core range of workwear, YURiNOX provides shoes and customizable attire to meet the outfitting needs of businesses across industries.
Contact
Yurinox WorkwearContact
Yury Gamsheev
(929) 295-5525
https://yurinoxworkwear.us/
300 Cadman Plaza West, 12th Fl.
Brooklyn, NY
United States
