12 Wheelchair Runners from SHSG Charitable Trust Took Part in the Tuffman Chandigarh Half Marathon 2025

Serve Humanity Serve God Charitable Trust announced that 12 wheelchair athletes participated in the 5 km race at the Tuffman Chandigarh Half Marathon 2025. Their participation showcased courage, promoted inclusion, and reinforced the principle that sports are accessible to all. The Trust continues its efforts to empower differently-abled individuals, breaking barriers and inspiring the community through determination and resilience.