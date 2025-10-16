12 Wheelchair Runners from SHSG Charitable Trust Took Part in the Tuffman Chandigarh Half Marathon 2025
Serve Humanity Serve God Charitable Trust announced that 12 wheelchair athletes participated in the 5 km race at the Tuffman Chandigarh Half Marathon 2025. Their participation showcased courage, promoted inclusion, and reinforced the principle that sports are accessible to all. The Trust continues its efforts to empower differently-abled individuals, breaking barriers and inspiring the community through determination and resilience.
Mohali, India, October 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Serve Humanity Serve God Charitable Trust has announced that 12 wheelchair runners participated in the 5 km event during the Tuffman Chandigarh Half Marathon 2025.
The wheelchair runners were excited and proud to take part in this prestigious event, which showed that sports is for everyone and that no disability can lessen passion, dedication and aspiration to pursue and achieve.
“At this marathon, we were able to show that limitations are proportional to mindset and not spirit,” said a spokesperson for Charity Trust. We hope that our journey inspires others, especially persons living with a disability, to take up sports and challenge and believe in themselves.
The initiative underscored the significance of inclusion in athletics, as well as acknowledged the strength, courage and determination of those with different abilities. The presence of the runners encouraged the community, shattered stereotypes, and reminded us that everyone can participate in and enjoy a competitive sport.
For many years, the Trust has championed empowerment and inclusion and created opportunities for people to display their skills and gain confidence. Through its participation in the Tuffman Chandigarh Half Marathon, SHSG once again demonstrated its commitment to inspiring hope, courage and community-based social engagement in the context of our sporting and community activities.
Contact
Serve Humanity Serve God Charitable TrustContact
Harshit Singh
+919814119214
https://shsg.co.in
