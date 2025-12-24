Amy Gallo Ryan’s "YOU MAY FEEL A BIT OF PRESSURE" Lays Bare the Silent Struggle of Infertility
Portland, OR, December 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Unsolicited Press is honored to announce the release of YOU MAY FEEL A BIT OF PRESSURE: Observations from Infertility’s Heart-Wrenching Ride by Amy Gallo Ryan (ISBN: 978-1-963115-58-1 | $22.95 | 224 pages). With a foreword by Lauren Smith Brody, author of The Fifth Trimester and co-founder of Chamber of Mothers, this memoir-in-essays captures the unvarnished emotional landscape of infertility with candor, grace, and grit.
Ryan, a former Condé Nast magazine editor, refuses to define infertility by its outcome. Instead, she writes into the raw experience itself—the appointments, the shame, the courage, the absurdity, and the grief that millions of women know but rarely speak aloud. “I felt compelled to write an infertility story that was not defined by outcome, but by the raw emotion and hardship and absurdity of the plight itself. A book about the experience,” explains Gallo Ryan.
The book has already drawn praise from acclaimed voices in women’s health and literature:
Jessica Zucker, PhD, author of Normalize It and I Had a Miscarriage:
“An unsparing, intimate and deeply truthful account of infertility. For all the women out there who feel alone in their struggles—this book is your lifeline.”
Sarah Hoover, bestselling author of The Motherload:
“A heroic call to empathy… At times heart-wrenching, Ryan’s story is also reassuring, and her soothing voice offers a lovely dose of hope.”
Rae Meadows, author of Winterland:
“Raw, honest, beautifully written… It will stay with me for a very long time.”
Taylor Hahn, author of A Home for the Holidays:
“A brave and honest examination of the excruciating journey to motherhood and the love that endures it all.”
In her foreword, Brody notes, “With her exquisitely sensitive telling of her story, Amy has— I just know it—written the book that will build community for anyone facing infertility and the people who love them and want to be on that island with them.”
Ryan’s memoir is a stark reminder that the experience of infertility is not an anomaly but a shared human struggle too often carried in silence. By inviting readers into the waiting rooms, bedrooms, and inner reckonings, YOU MAY FEEL A BIT OF PRESSURE offers solidarity, not solutions.
Book Details
Title: You May Feel a Bit of Pressure: Observations from Infertility’s Heart-Wrenching Ride
Author: Amy Gallo Ryan
Foreword: Lauren Smith Brody
Publisher: Unsolicited Press
Publication Date: October 21, 2025
Price: $22.95
Pages: 224
ISBN: 978-1-963115-58-1
