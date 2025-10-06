IIAS Pioneers Graduate Education in Spaceflight, Now Conferring Master's Degrees for Future Astronauts
The International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS) is now authorized by the State of Connecticut to confer Master’s Degrees in Astronautical Science, along with postbaccalaureate certificates in bioastronautics, space flight operations, flight test engineering, and space environment.
Groton, CT, October 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS) announced today that it has been authorized to confer graduate and postbaccalaureate degrees through Connecticut State Bill 1424, which passed unanimously during the 2025 legislative session of the Connecticut General Assembly. IIAS combines distance education with on-site intensives at satellite locations in Groton, Connecticut; Melbourne, Florida; and Ottawa, Ontario.
This action authorizes IIAS to grant a master’s degree to graduates of its Astronautical Science program. The 30-credit degree is the first of its kind and designed for students interested in a career in astronautics, many of whom aspire to work and conduct research in space. Candidates select a concentration in bioastronautics, microgravity science, or flight test engineering and complete a research thesis. Core curriculum topics enable students to conduct space suit performance assessments, design and apply experiments in microgravity environments, and collaborate effectively in operational research teams. IIAS anticipates graduating its first class of MS candidates in December 2026.
Additionally, IIAS was granted authorization to confer licensed postbaccalaureate and undergraduate certificates in bioastronautics and space flight operations as well as postbaccalaureate certificates in flight test engineering and space environment.
“For ten years, IIAS has been providing its students with access to world-class facilities and the highest caliber of instruction. Today, we are honored to be recognized by the State of Connecticut for the institutional excellence that we have collectively matured throughout these years,” said IIAS Executive Director Dr. Jason Reimuller.
Due to the operational nature of IIAS research campaigns, prospective students must pass an initial course called "Fundamentals of Astronautics." This course provides the candidate fundamental skills and knowledge while allowing IIAS to evaluate the candidate’s suitability for advanced study. To date, students from 63 different countries have graduated from this course and eleven of these students have either flown to or have been selected for space flight.
Prospective students may apply to IIAS’s Fundamentals of Astronautics course through its website at astronauticsinstitute.org
About the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences
Founded in 2015, the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS) is a 501c3 nonprofit research and education organization serving students from over 60 different countries. With licensure from the State of Connecticut, IIAS provides postbaccalaureate degrees in space environment, bioastronautics, microgravity science, space medicine, space suit evaluation, operational science, and flight test engineering through partnerships with the National Research Council of Canada, Florida Tech, Survival Systems USA, NAUI, and the Canadian Space Agency. IIAS science and research campaigns produce peer-reviewed scientific publications, deployable space technologies, and inspire the next-generation of international space professionals. IIAS was the first private institute to sponsor a commercial, human-tended, research spaceflight. Additionally, IIAS sponsors outreach programs designed to serve under-represented minorities in STEM: PoSSUM13, Out Astronaut, and Space for all Nations. More at https://astronauticsinstitute.org.
