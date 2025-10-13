Destra Business Services Brings Reliable, Affordable Cellular Elevator Phone Solutions to Southern California
Destra Business Services provides a modern, cost-effective solution for replacing outdated elevator phone landlines. Their Mobile Connect 2 device converts copper elevator phone lines to secure cellular service, keeping your building compliant with safety codes while lowering monthly costs. Installation is fast, works with existing equipment, and includes ongoing service with low fees.
Seal Beach, CA, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Destra Business Services (DBS) is proud to introduce the Mobile Connect 2, a copper-to-cellular gateway designed to replace outdated elevator phone lines with a secure, compliant, and cost-effective cellular solution.
As copper landlines are phased out across California, building owners, property managers, and elevator service professionals are facing rising costs and service disruptions for elevator phones and intercom systems. DBS offers a seamless upgrade path: the Mobile Connect 2 integrates directly with existing elevator phones, requiring no costly equipment replacements, while reducing operating costs by up to 60%.
Key Benefits of Mobile Connect 2
Low Monthly Cost — Starting at just $39 per month, significantly less than traditional copper lines.
Reliable — Works during outages and avoids the vulnerabilities of VoIP or legacy phone service.
Compatible — Installs quickly and works with virtually all existing elevator emergency phones.
Compliant — Meets all ADA and ASME A17.1/A17.3 safety requirements.
Secure — Cellular calls are encrypted, providing a safer connection than copper lines.
“We designed the Mobile Connect 2 to give building owners peace of mind, elevator contractors a simple installation process, and property managers a reliable service they can count on during emergencies and inspections,” said a spokesperson for Destra Business Services. “Our mission is simple: keep your elevators connected, compliant, and affordable.”
DBS provides fast, professional installation throughout Southern California. With every installation, clients receive ongoing cellular service, a lifetime warranty on the Mobile Connect 2 device, and the assurance that their building remains compliant with 2025 elevator code requirements.
About Destra Business Services
Based in Seal Beach, CA, Destra Business Services specializes in copper-to-cellular conversions for elevator phones, areas of refuge, and intercom systems. With decades of telecommunications expertise, DBS is dedicated to helping clients cut costs, maintain compliance, and modernize their emergency communication systems.
As copper landlines are phased out across California, building owners, property managers, and elevator service professionals are facing rising costs and service disruptions for elevator phones and intercom systems. DBS offers a seamless upgrade path: the Mobile Connect 2 integrates directly with existing elevator phones, requiring no costly equipment replacements, while reducing operating costs by up to 60%.
Key Benefits of Mobile Connect 2
Low Monthly Cost — Starting at just $39 per month, significantly less than traditional copper lines.
Reliable — Works during outages and avoids the vulnerabilities of VoIP or legacy phone service.
Compatible — Installs quickly and works with virtually all existing elevator emergency phones.
Compliant — Meets all ADA and ASME A17.1/A17.3 safety requirements.
Secure — Cellular calls are encrypted, providing a safer connection than copper lines.
“We designed the Mobile Connect 2 to give building owners peace of mind, elevator contractors a simple installation process, and property managers a reliable service they can count on during emergencies and inspections,” said a spokesperson for Destra Business Services. “Our mission is simple: keep your elevators connected, compliant, and affordable.”
DBS provides fast, professional installation throughout Southern California. With every installation, clients receive ongoing cellular service, a lifetime warranty on the Mobile Connect 2 device, and the assurance that their building remains compliant with 2025 elevator code requirements.
About Destra Business Services
Based in Seal Beach, CA, Destra Business Services specializes in copper-to-cellular conversions for elevator phones, areas of refuge, and intercom systems. With decades of telecommunications expertise, DBS is dedicated to helping clients cut costs, maintain compliance, and modernize their emergency communication systems.
Contact
Destra Business ServicesContact
Lance Dipoma
714-676-7289
https://dbcomm.net
Lance Dipoma
714-676-7289
https://dbcomm.net
Categories