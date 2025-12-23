Unsolicited Press Releases "The Impossible Physics of the Hummingbird" by Kim Farrar
Portland, OR, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Unsolicited Press is proud to announce the release of "The Impossible Physics of the Hummingbird" by Kim Farrar, a luminous poetry collection that proves the impossible happens every day.
Just as the hummingbird defies nature’s logic—its body too heavy, its wings too slight—Farrar reveals how humans defy gravity in their own way: finding love, laughter, and resilience in the midst of grief, illness, disability, and hardship.
At its heart, the collection bears witness to the deaths of a beloved brother and father, the struggles of an autistic daughter, and the poet’s own cancer diagnosis. But woven into these profound sorrows is an “understory of love,” as poet Jim Moore notes, where grief becomes the very path through which joy and meaning emerge.
“Farrar treats the loss of a brother and father, the decline of a mother, a daughter’s autism, and undergoing cancer treatment with an inspiring level of acceptance… leaving this reader with a renewed sense of how to grieve, live and love well.” —April Ossmann, author of We
With a voice both fierce and tender, Farrar charts what it means to be human: our capacity to endure, to laugh in the dark, to “moonwalk while empires crumble.” These poems do not shy away from suffering, but instead illuminate the astonishing ways sorrow clears space for grace.
About the Author
Kim Farrar is a poet and collage artist whose work has appeared in Alaska Quarterly Review, Chicago Quarterly Review, Salamander, Rhino, New Ohio Review, and other literary journals. She is the author of two chapbooks (The Familiar and The Brief Clear) and the recipient of multiple Pushcart Prize nominations. Her manuscripts have been recognized as semi-finalists in national poetry contests, and her work explores themes of illness, resilience, and the natural world.
Book Details
Title: The Impossible Physics of the Hummingbird
Author: Kim Farrar
Genre: Poetry
ISBN: 978-1-963115-51-2
Price: $17.95
Publication Date: November 11, 2025
Publisher: Unsolicited Press
Availability: Distributed via Asterism, available through major retailers and independent bookstores.
Just as the hummingbird defies nature’s logic—its body too heavy, its wings too slight—Farrar reveals how humans defy gravity in their own way: finding love, laughter, and resilience in the midst of grief, illness, disability, and hardship.
At its heart, the collection bears witness to the deaths of a beloved brother and father, the struggles of an autistic daughter, and the poet’s own cancer diagnosis. But woven into these profound sorrows is an “understory of love,” as poet Jim Moore notes, where grief becomes the very path through which joy and meaning emerge.
“Farrar treats the loss of a brother and father, the decline of a mother, a daughter’s autism, and undergoing cancer treatment with an inspiring level of acceptance… leaving this reader with a renewed sense of how to grieve, live and love well.” —April Ossmann, author of We
With a voice both fierce and tender, Farrar charts what it means to be human: our capacity to endure, to laugh in the dark, to “moonwalk while empires crumble.” These poems do not shy away from suffering, but instead illuminate the astonishing ways sorrow clears space for grace.
About the Author
Kim Farrar is a poet and collage artist whose work has appeared in Alaska Quarterly Review, Chicago Quarterly Review, Salamander, Rhino, New Ohio Review, and other literary journals. She is the author of two chapbooks (The Familiar and The Brief Clear) and the recipient of multiple Pushcart Prize nominations. Her manuscripts have been recognized as semi-finalists in national poetry contests, and her work explores themes of illness, resilience, and the natural world.
Book Details
Title: The Impossible Physics of the Hummingbird
Author: Kim Farrar
Genre: Poetry
ISBN: 978-1-963115-51-2
Price: $17.95
Publication Date: November 11, 2025
Publisher: Unsolicited Press
Availability: Distributed via Asterism, available through major retailers and independent bookstores.
Contact
Unsolicited PressContact
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
Categories