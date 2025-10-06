ARMOR-IIMAK Welcomes Plamen Petkov as President, Americas
Buffalo, NY, October 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ARMOR-IIMAK is proud to announce the appointment of Plamen Petkov as President, Americas. With more than two decades of experience in the Thermal Transfer industry, Petkov brings not only deep expertise but also a passion for building teams, nurturing talent, and forging strong customer partnerships.
Plamen has held senior leadership roles at some of the industry’s most respected companies - including Zebra Technologies, Dover Product ID Group, Datamax-O’Neil, and Printronix Auto-ID. Over the years, he has guided teams through growth, innovation, and global expansion, earning a reputation as a collaborative leader who inspires confidence and brings out the best in people. His track record includes driving market share growth, operational excellence, and M&A integration, all while maintaining a focus on delivering value to the customer.
“Plamen’s long term experience in the auto identification industry combined with its leadership style make him an excellent fit for ARMOR-IIMAK,” said Christian Lefort, CEO of ARMOR-IIMAK. “He combines a strong strategic vision with a personal, people-first approach: two essential skills to guide our Americas’ business development over the long term.”
For Petkov, this role is both professional and personal.
“Joining ARMOR-IIMAK feels like coming home,” said Petkov. “I’ve admired this company for more than 20 years - not just for its technology and quality, but for the values and people behind the brand. This opportunity enables me to return to an industry I care deeply about and to work alongside a team dedicated to excellence. I’m excited about what we can achieve together for our customers, partners, and the channel ecosystem across the Americas.”
Based in Buffalo, NY, Plamen will lead the activity in North and South America focusing on accelerating growth, strengthening partnerships, and delivering innovative solutions. Beyond strategy and operations, colleagues describe him as a leader who listens first, values diverse perspectives, and champions the success of those around him.
His appointment marks a significant step as ARMOR-IIMAK continues to strengthen its leadership position in the Americas, committed to pairing industry-leading products with exceptional customer service.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact ARMOR-IIMAK Americas:
Contact: Sharon CORNUELLE
Phone: +1 888 464 4625
Email: sharon.cornuelle@armor-iimak.com
www.armor-iimak.com
ARMOR-IIMAK, an ARMOR Group company, designs and manufactures nearly 2.5 billion m2 of Thermal Transfer ribbons each year, dedicated to printing variable data on labels and flexible packaging for product identification and traceability.
With 1,500 employees, ARMOR-IIMAK is the world leader in its sector and benefits from international industrial coverage thanks to its three coating sites (America, Asia, Europe) and some 20 slitting sites.
Plamen has held senior leadership roles at some of the industry’s most respected companies - including Zebra Technologies, Dover Product ID Group, Datamax-O’Neil, and Printronix Auto-ID. Over the years, he has guided teams through growth, innovation, and global expansion, earning a reputation as a collaborative leader who inspires confidence and brings out the best in people. His track record includes driving market share growth, operational excellence, and M&A integration, all while maintaining a focus on delivering value to the customer.
“Plamen’s long term experience in the auto identification industry combined with its leadership style make him an excellent fit for ARMOR-IIMAK,” said Christian Lefort, CEO of ARMOR-IIMAK. “He combines a strong strategic vision with a personal, people-first approach: two essential skills to guide our Americas’ business development over the long term.”
For Petkov, this role is both professional and personal.
“Joining ARMOR-IIMAK feels like coming home,” said Petkov. “I’ve admired this company for more than 20 years - not just for its technology and quality, but for the values and people behind the brand. This opportunity enables me to return to an industry I care deeply about and to work alongside a team dedicated to excellence. I’m excited about what we can achieve together for our customers, partners, and the channel ecosystem across the Americas.”
Based in Buffalo, NY, Plamen will lead the activity in North and South America focusing on accelerating growth, strengthening partnerships, and delivering innovative solutions. Beyond strategy and operations, colleagues describe him as a leader who listens first, values diverse perspectives, and champions the success of those around him.
His appointment marks a significant step as ARMOR-IIMAK continues to strengthen its leadership position in the Americas, committed to pairing industry-leading products with exceptional customer service.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact ARMOR-IIMAK Americas:
Contact: Sharon CORNUELLE
Phone: +1 888 464 4625
Email: sharon.cornuelle@armor-iimak.com
www.armor-iimak.com
ARMOR-IIMAK, an ARMOR Group company, designs and manufactures nearly 2.5 billion m2 of Thermal Transfer ribbons each year, dedicated to printing variable data on labels and flexible packaging for product identification and traceability.
With 1,500 employees, ARMOR-IIMAK is the world leader in its sector and benefits from international industrial coverage thanks to its three coating sites (America, Asia, Europe) and some 20 slitting sites.
Contact
Armor-IimakContact
Sharon CORNUELLE
888 464 4625
www.armor-iimak.com
Sharon CORNUELLE
888 464 4625
www.armor-iimak.com
Multimedia
Categories