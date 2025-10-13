Fallers Jewellers: a Galway Family Tradition Spanning the Past, Present and Future
Situated on Williamsgate St, in the city centre, Fallers Jewellers has been helping Galway to commemorate special events for nearly 150 years.
Galway, Ireland, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Since 1879, Fallers Jewellers has been part of the fabric of Galway life. For more than 145 years, the family-run business has helped generations mark life’s most meaningful moments, engagements, weddings, birthdays, and anniversaries, with jewellery that tells a story.
At the heart of Fallers is family. Paul and Bernadette Faller continue to play an active role in the business today, upholding the values of trust, dedication, and personal service that has defined Fallers for generations. Fallers' leadership and passion remain central to everything the business does, shaping its direction while staying true to the traditions that customers know and love.
Their sons, John and Keith, are now proudly stepping forward alongside them to continue that story. John has been a longstanding part of the business, bringing experience, dedication, and a deep connection to its heritage. He has also completed a range of courses and received qualifications from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA ), further enhancing his expertise and deepening his understanding of gemstones and fine jewellery.
Keith recently returned home after several years working in Ireland and abroad. Having completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Galway and a Bachelor’s in Nautical Science from the National Maritime College of Ireland in Cork, he spent time working internationally with Chevron in the Merchant Navy before returning to Ireland to work in Dublin Port within the oil sector. These experiences gave him a global perspective and a broad skill set, which he now brings to the family business in Galway.
Together, the family works side by side, building on what those who came before them created, while also looking ahead to an exciting future. Although the world of jewellery continues to evolve, the essence of Fallers remains the same: quality, care, and a genuine desire to help people celebrate the moments that matter most.
The Fallers family is deeply grateful for the trust and loyalty shown by their customers over the decades. As this new chapter unfolds, one thing remains certain: Fallers will always be a family business devoted to celebrating life’s special moments, just as it has been since 1879. For more information, visit https://www.fallers.ie/.
