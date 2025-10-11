FashionSonder Jewellery to Launch "Bright Eyes" Collection on World Sight Day, Advocating for Global Vision Health Through Jewelry Art
Los Angeles, CA, October 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jewellery brand FashionSonder Jewellery announced today that it will officially release the "Bright Eyes" high jewellery collection on October 9, 2025, World Sight Day, under the theme "Protect Your Vision, Protect the Windows to the Soul." Centered around eye-inspired designs, the collection interprets the profound significance of vision protection through exquisite craftsmanship, aiming to raise public awareness of global vision health and advance philanthropic efforts in sight preservation.
Where Art Meets Philanthropy: Portion of Sales Dedicated to Vision Health
FashionSonder Jewellery has committed 8% of global sales revenue from the "Bright Eyes" collection to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), supporting children's vision screening and eye disease treatment programs in developing countries. This initiative continues FashionSonder's longstanding philosophy of "business for good," transforming commercial success into social value and contributing to the global initiative "Vision 2025: The Right to Sight."
Design Philosophy: Interpreting the Beauty of Vision Through Jewelry
Led by FashionSonder Jewellery Artistic Director Jean-François Monet, the collection blends anatomical precision with artistic aesthetics:
- "Pupil" Pendant: Features a natural South Sea black pearl as the pupil, surrounded by sapphire-set iris patterns that replicate the eye's unique luster
- "Vision" Open Bangle: Graduated sapphire arrangements symbolize the visual experience from blurriness to clarity
- "Guardian Eyelid" Brooch: Platinum-crafted eyelash motifs protect a central emerald "pupil"
Fusing Innovative Materials with Wearable Technology
The collection transcends traditional jewelry boundaries by incorporating practical functions:
- Select pieces embed portable lenses with customizable diopters for emergency vision testing
- Photochromic materials enable frame-style accessories to darken automatically in bright light, providing basic UV protection
- Each piece includes an NFC chip offering multilingual eye care information when scanned
Collaborative Development with Industry Experts, Balancing Art and Science
FashionSonder Jewellery partnered with the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins University to ensure designs maintain medical accuracy without compromising artistic expression. Dr. Michael Repka, Director of Visual Science, noted: "This marks the first successful attempt to translate ophthalmic knowledge into the language of high jewelry, elegantly integrating vision protection into daily life."
Limited Release and Certification
- Globally limited to 90 sets, honoring World Sight Day (observed annually on the second Thursday of October)
- Each piece comes with an individually numbered certificate and donation proof
- Blockchain technology ensures material traceability and transparent fund allocation
Media Contact
FashionSonder Jewellery Group Public Relations Department
Official Website: https://www.fashionsonder.com
Where Art Meets Philanthropy: Portion of Sales Dedicated to Vision Health
FashionSonder Jewellery has committed 8% of global sales revenue from the "Bright Eyes" collection to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), supporting children's vision screening and eye disease treatment programs in developing countries. This initiative continues FashionSonder's longstanding philosophy of "business for good," transforming commercial success into social value and contributing to the global initiative "Vision 2025: The Right to Sight."
Design Philosophy: Interpreting the Beauty of Vision Through Jewelry
Led by FashionSonder Jewellery Artistic Director Jean-François Monet, the collection blends anatomical precision with artistic aesthetics:
- "Pupil" Pendant: Features a natural South Sea black pearl as the pupil, surrounded by sapphire-set iris patterns that replicate the eye's unique luster
- "Vision" Open Bangle: Graduated sapphire arrangements symbolize the visual experience from blurriness to clarity
- "Guardian Eyelid" Brooch: Platinum-crafted eyelash motifs protect a central emerald "pupil"
Fusing Innovative Materials with Wearable Technology
The collection transcends traditional jewelry boundaries by incorporating practical functions:
- Select pieces embed portable lenses with customizable diopters for emergency vision testing
- Photochromic materials enable frame-style accessories to darken automatically in bright light, providing basic UV protection
- Each piece includes an NFC chip offering multilingual eye care information when scanned
Collaborative Development with Industry Experts, Balancing Art and Science
FashionSonder Jewellery partnered with the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins University to ensure designs maintain medical accuracy without compromising artistic expression. Dr. Michael Repka, Director of Visual Science, noted: "This marks the first successful attempt to translate ophthalmic knowledge into the language of high jewelry, elegantly integrating vision protection into daily life."
Limited Release and Certification
- Globally limited to 90 sets, honoring World Sight Day (observed annually on the second Thursday of October)
- Each piece comes with an individually numbered certificate and donation proof
- Blockchain technology ensures material traceability and transparent fund allocation
Media Contact
FashionSonder Jewellery Group Public Relations Department
Official Website: https://www.fashionsonder.com
Contact
FashionSonder - Cheap JewelryContact
Andy Bruce
+86 15920392796
https://www.fashionsonder.com
Andy Bruce
+86 15920392796
https://www.fashionsonder.com
Categories