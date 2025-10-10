Author Jack Waggoner’s New Book, "High Brow Cat," is a Captivating Story That Centers Around High Brow Cat, a Horse Who Recounts His Wild Success in the Sport of Cutting
Recent release “High Brow Cat” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jack Waggoner is a riveting tale told from the point of view of the titular horse, High Brow Cat, that takes readers behind the scenes to discover what goes into raising a horse for the equestrian sport of cutting, and the challenges and triumphs he faced along the way.
Decatur, TX, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jack Waggoner, who has played football, raced cars, and raised and competed on cutting horses, has completed his new book, “High Brow Cat”: a stirring tale that follows a cutting horse as he thinks back on his journey to find his success, and the trials, triumphs, and friends that impacted his life.
“Cat speaks for himself, telling how he was raised and trained to do his sport,” writes Waggoner. “He tells of the friends he made and the people that loved him and he loved. He tells of how much money he made and how he did it in a sport where it has only a very few that even break even financially. He goes on to tell of his gets accomplishments but only at the big Fort Worth, Texas, cuttings.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jack Waggoner’s engaging tale is sure to captivate readers, offering them an intimate look into the world of raising and competing cutting horses. Based on true events, “High Brow Cat” will leave readers spellbound, serving as a tribute to the incredible bond between horse and trainer.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "High Brow Cat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Cat speaks for himself, telling how he was raised and trained to do his sport,” writes Waggoner. “He tells of the friends he made and the people that loved him and he loved. He tells of how much money he made and how he did it in a sport where it has only a very few that even break even financially. He goes on to tell of his gets accomplishments but only at the big Fort Worth, Texas, cuttings.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jack Waggoner’s engaging tale is sure to captivate readers, offering them an intimate look into the world of raising and competing cutting horses. Based on true events, “High Brow Cat” will leave readers spellbound, serving as a tribute to the incredible bond between horse and trainer.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "High Brow Cat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories