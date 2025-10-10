Author Jack Waggoner’s New Book, "High Brow Cat," is a Captivating Story That Centers Around High Brow Cat, a Horse Who Recounts His Wild Success in the Sport of Cutting

Recent release “High Brow Cat” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jack Waggoner is a riveting tale told from the point of view of the titular horse, High Brow Cat, that takes readers behind the scenes to discover what goes into raising a horse for the equestrian sport of cutting, and the challenges and triumphs he faced along the way.