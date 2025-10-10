Carl A. Watts’s Book, "Waiting for Morning," a Work of Adult Fiction," Follows a Lawyer Who Uncovers a Conspiracy in Her New Job Position After Investigating a Jet Crash

Recent release “Waiting for Morning” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Carl A. Watts centers around Kate Newton, a young lawyer whose new job at Bayou Alliance turns out to be anything but a dream. After the company’s private jet crashes, Kate is assigned to investigate, but soon uncovers a sickening plot that puts her directly in danger as she attempts to expose everything.