Carl A. Watts’s Book, "Waiting for Morning," a Work of Adult Fiction," Follows a Lawyer Who Uncovers a Conspiracy in Her New Job Position After Investigating a Jet Crash
Recent release “Waiting for Morning” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Carl A. Watts centers around Kate Newton, a young lawyer whose new job at Bayou Alliance turns out to be anything but a dream. After the company’s private jet crashes, Kate is assigned to investigate, but soon uncovers a sickening plot that puts her directly in danger as she attempts to expose everything.
Pelham, AL, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carl A. Watts, who holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, an MBA, and a Juris Doctor, has completed his new book, “Waiting for Morning”: a compelling corporate thriller that follows a young lawyer who uncovers a shocking conspiracy at her new office, which may be directly tied to the mysterious killing of a local business owner, as well as reports of payments being made by her company to local politicians.
“After working her way through law school, Kate Newton accepts an entry-level position in the legal department of Ozarks Alliance Co. in Little Rock.” Kate enjoys working for Ozarks and living in the Little Rock area, but when an opportunity for advancement becomes available with Bayou Alliance in New Orleans, she applies and is accepted for the position.
“Kate’s new boss is Douglas Martin, vice president and corporate counsel of Bayou Alliance in New Orleans. After orientation, she is shown her new office and escorted around the floor to meet coworkers, including Nick Beischel, manager of corporate security. Kate soon begins to feel uncomfortable about Bayou’s corporate culture. Her feelings become stronger when a local newspaper uses an anonymous source to print an article condemning Bayou for making secret cash payments to local political candidates and politicians.
“Following the execution-style murder of a prominent business owner and his wife, Thomas and Susan White, in their Little Rock home, the story explodes. Detectives soon identify Nick Beischel, a retired Dallas police homicide investigator; Malcolm Alexander, a wealthy commercial real estate developer who worked for Thomas White; and George Harrison Chandler Jr., the chief executive officer of Alliance Oil & Gas in Houston and a former friend and business partner of Thomas White as persons of interest.
“One month after the White murders, Bayou Alliance’s corporate jet mysteriously crashes shortly after takeoff, killing all four people on board. The next morning, Frederick Swallow, president of Bayou Alliance, and Douglas Martin call Kate to the president’s office. They assign her to lead the company’s internal investigation and work with the NTSB, FBI, and local authorities. President Swallow restricts the assignment to solely the plane crash. Kate does not understand why they selected her, but she eagerly accepts and pledges to do her best.
“She ignores the restriction and broadens her investigation. What she and her team discover is alarming and disgusting. Throughout the investigations, Kate trusts her faith, professional skill, and support from a hometown friend, whom she admires and loves.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Carl A. Watts’s enthralling tale is an action-packed adventure in human behavior and corporate intrigue, weaving an intricate plot of conspiracy and high-stakes suspense with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Waiting for Morning” promises to keep readers spellbound, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Waiting for Morning" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
