Author Sherron Elaine Wakefield’s New Book, “IT WAS HIM,” Chronicles the Author’s Journey to Break Free After Enduring an Abusive Marriage for Over Thirty Years
Recent release “IT WAS HIM: Life with a Narcissist Your Way Out Is as Good as Your Plan” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Sherron Elaine Wakefield is stirring account that follows the author as she reflects upon being trapped in an abusive marriage for thirty-two years, and the strength it took to finally break free and take back control of her life.
Calera, OK, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sherron Elaine Wakefield, who holds a master’s degree in education from The University of Tennessee at Martin and dedicated twenty-eight years to serving as a classroom teacher in public schools, has completed her new book, “IT WAS HIM: Life with a Narcissist Your Way Out Is as Good as Your Plan”: a powerful memoir that reveals how the author survived over thirty years in an abusive marriage with a narcissist, and found a way to believe in herself again.
“Over a three-decade span of spousal abuse, I remained powerless,” shares Wakefield. “My abusive perpetrator used pain to teach me lessons about life. I did not expect my life to go in the direction it did, but through the process, I learned the art of embracing myself and cherishing the freedoms we so enjoyed daily.
“My perpetrator taught me about arduous work, how not to give up on myself no matter how hard life got, and about the importance of starting any task off on the right foot. These were lifelong lessons he passed along to me. On the other side of the coin, there were life-time memories that would not fade away—memories of pain, disappointment, agony, defeat, and failure.
“In this book, you will learn about how I viewed abuse and lived in it. Then you will read about firsthand accounts of my personal abuse stories. Finally, I will share with you about the last days of my life as a receiver of such abuse, along with the way I was able to escape it.
“This book is for those who need to know they are not alone.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Sherron Elaine Wakefield’s potent tale is a deeply personal and candid account that shares her real-life experiences and traumas in the hope of reaching others who may be suffering as she once was, offering hope and light in a time of darkness.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "IT WAS HIM: Life with a Narcissist Your Way Out Is as Good as Your Plan" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Over a three-decade span of spousal abuse, I remained powerless,” shares Wakefield. “My abusive perpetrator used pain to teach me lessons about life. I did not expect my life to go in the direction it did, but through the process, I learned the art of embracing myself and cherishing the freedoms we so enjoyed daily.
“My perpetrator taught me about arduous work, how not to give up on myself no matter how hard life got, and about the importance of starting any task off on the right foot. These were lifelong lessons he passed along to me. On the other side of the coin, there were life-time memories that would not fade away—memories of pain, disappointment, agony, defeat, and failure.
“In this book, you will learn about how I viewed abuse and lived in it. Then you will read about firsthand accounts of my personal abuse stories. Finally, I will share with you about the last days of my life as a receiver of such abuse, along with the way I was able to escape it.
“This book is for those who need to know they are not alone.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Sherron Elaine Wakefield’s potent tale is a deeply personal and candid account that shares her real-life experiences and traumas in the hope of reaching others who may be suffering as she once was, offering hope and light in a time of darkness.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "IT WAS HIM: Life with a Narcissist Your Way Out Is as Good as Your Plan" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories