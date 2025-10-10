Author Sherron Elaine Wakefield’s New Book, “IT WAS HIM,” Chronicles the Author’s Journey to Break Free After Enduring an Abusive Marriage for Over Thirty Years

Recent release “IT WAS HIM: Life with a Narcissist Your Way Out Is as Good as Your Plan” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Sherron Elaine Wakefield is stirring account that follows the author as she reflects upon being trapped in an abusive marriage for thirty-two years, and the strength it took to finally break free and take back control of her life.