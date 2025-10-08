Loveforce International Releases New Music by Honey Davis and Billy Ray Charles
Santa Clarita, CA, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, October 10, Loveforce international will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is by Honey Davis. The other is by Billy Ray Charles.
The New Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “They Call Me The Dreamer” is a Chicago Style Blues song. It is about a Walter Middy like character who spends most of his time day dreaming. He dreams of a happier life as if it is real or have all of his dreams actually come true? That is up to you, dear listener to interpret. Appropriate for all Blues, Chicago Blues, Indie Blues, and Indie playlists.
“Cellar Dweller” by Billy Ray Charles in an instrumental Jazz piece. It features an electric guitar backed by a bass, drums and an organ. It presents a melodic theme and about mid song takes off into jazzy explorations of the theme, ultimately coming back to the original melodic theme. “Cellar Dweller” is slightly over four minutes but listener time is compressed to the point that it seems to go by in the blink of an eye. It is appropriate for Jazz, Instrumental, Indie Jazz, Contemporary Jazz, lounge, Smooth Jazz, and Indie playlists.
“We are releasing Jazz and Blues this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “These songs are perfect stimulant for the imagination during an October chill,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International Publishing
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
