Rachel Vanderwood’s Newly Released "The Predestined Maiden" is a Captivating Tale of Love, Courage, and Destiny
“The Predestined Maiden” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Vanderwood is a heartfelt novel that follows a young woman’s journey of breaking free from control to embrace love and independence.
Utica, NY, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Predestined Maiden,” a romantic and inspiring story of self-discovery, trust, and the transformative power of love, is the creation of published author, Rachel Vanderwood.
Vanderwood shares, “It seemed as though Meredith’s life had been planned out for her from birth. All that she had ever known was what her father allowed her to see—until one day, a stranger arrived and opened her eyes to a world of new possibilities. From the moment she met Kaden, she knew her life would never be the same. The only issue she faced was convincing her father she was right.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Vanderwood’s new book invites readers into an emotional journey where family expectations, faith, and romance intertwine. With richly drawn characters and heartfelt themes, this novel captures the tension between obedience and independence, tradition and new beginnings.
Consumers can purchase “The Predestined Maiden” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Predestined Maiden,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
