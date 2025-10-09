Rosa M. Navarro’s Newly Released "Heaven-Sent: The Wrath" is a Gripping Supernatural Romance of Love, Destiny, and the Battle Between Light and Darkness
“Heaven-Sent: The Wrath” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rosa M. Navarro is an engaging tale of angels, fallen forces, and human choice, following Sarah as she navigates love, sacrifice, and supernatural threats that challenge her destiny.
Tampa, FL, October 09, 2025 -- "Heaven-Sent: The Wrath": a gripping supernatural romance blending love, faith, and celestial conflict. "Heaven-Sent: The Wrath" is the creation of published author, Rosa M. Navarro, a nonfiction writer based in Tampa, Florida, who draws inspiration from her faith, love for helping others, and appreciation for the arts. Her writing focuses on personal growth, spirituality, and self-improvement, blending drama, creativity, and empathy to inspire and connect with readers. Navarro's work reflects her commitment to uplifting others, celebrating everyday moments, and crafting compelling stories that resonate emotionally.
Navarro shares, “In Heaven-Sent: The Wrath, love and destiny collide in a battle between light and darkness. Sarah’s life begins in tragedy, orphaned at birth and raised by her devoted father, Jake. Unbeknownst to her, celestial forces are at play.
Enter Michael, the angel sworn to protect her, and Dan, the charming fallen angel with sinister motives. Sarah is torn between their worlds, one of pure love and the other of dangerous allure. As supernatural threats escalate, she must confront her true fate. Love, sacrifice, and the fight between good and evil collide in a gripping tale that challenges her destiny. Will she choose wisely before it’s too late?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rosa M. Navarro’s new book delivers a captivating journey of love, faith, and celestial intrigue, perfect for readers who enjoy supernatural romance with emotional depth.
Consumers can purchase "Heaven-Sent: The Wrath" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Heaven-Sent: The Wrath,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
