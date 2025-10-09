Bobbie Byrd’s Newly Released "Testimony: Shackled to Freedom" is a Powerful True Story of Brokenness, Redemption, and God’s Unfailing Love
“Testimony: Shackled to Freedom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bobbie Byrd is a moving personal journey from trauma and despair to hope and deliverance through Christ.
West Monroe, LA, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Testimony: Shackled to Freedom”: a heartfelt testimony of God’s power to restore and redeem even the darkest of circumstances. “Testimony: Shackled to Freedom” is the creation of published author, Bobbie Byrd, a follower of Christ. She is a fifty-one-year-old mother of two daughters and grandmother of nine. She is currently studying psychology.
Byrd shares, “This is the story of a little girl who lost her innocence and became a teenager, completely broken, with no feeling of hope. She grew into a woman lost in darkness and death—BUT GOD! He was there all along, holding her hand.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bobbie Byrd’s new book offers readers a raw and emotional account of survival, faith, and restoration. Through pain, loss, and years of struggle, Byrd testifies to the healing grace and freedom found in a relationship with Christ, offering encouragement to others who may feel trapped in their own battles.
Consumers can purchase “Testimony: Shackled to Freedom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Testimony: Shackled to Freedom,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories