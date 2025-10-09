Blake Conrad’s Newly Released "For Us: How God Was, Is, and Will Be for Us" is a Thoughtful Examination of God’s Unchanging Presence and Promises
“For Us: How God Was, Is, and Will Be for Us” from Christian Faith Publishing author Blake Conrad is a compelling study that blends faith and reason to show how God’s eternal support shapes, sustains, and redeems His people.
Greenwood, IN, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “For Us: How God Was, Is, and Will Be for Us”: a profound reflection on the eternal assurance of God’s presence and love. “For Us: How God Was, Is, and Will Be for Us” is the creation of published author, Blake Conrad, a data scientist residing in Greenwood, Indiana, with his wife and two Labrador retrievers. With a passion for both data-driven insights and the transformative power of God’s word, Blake strives to bridge the gap between faith and reason. He is passionate about encouraging and sharing God’s word and its deeper meaning with fellow believers. One of his primary interests is to discover and share a clearer understanding of the promises of God, seeing them come to fruition in the hearts of believers.
Conrad shares, “The same God who spoke the world into existence still speaks his life-giving word into the world today. The hearts that receive his word receive a God of eternal support—a God who is for them. This is the God who always was, actively is, and ever will be for his people. The word of God is true, and the promise stands secure: “If God be for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31).
Before we were born, our God was for us by shaping who we would be, where we should live, what we should do, and when we should come back into relationship with him. He gave us life and placed us in three key environments for our growth, nourishment, and fruit: nature, his word, and his Son, Jesus Christ.
At this moment, our God is actively working for us. By our faith, we are “born again,” and we receive an entirely new life source, identity, and power from Christ. He actively grows us into the image of Christ for our special purposes in his work. He actively works the perfection of our faith by leading us into good works, our righteousness in them through Christ, and into his perfect peace and presence in our lives. God guards his work of perfection in our hearts and minds by providing a twofold hedge of protection.
After we sleep, our God will still be for us. When we rest in hope after we die, God will raise us up unto perfection with Christ. He will clothe our new spiritual bodies with righteousness in Christ and establish us into his heavenly kingdom to come.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Blake Conrad’s new book offers readers an encouraging reminder of God’s eternal provision, calling them to live with confidence in His unfailing promises.
Consumers can purchase “For Us: How God Was, Is, and Will Be for Us” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “For Us: How God Was, Is, and Will Be for Us,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Conrad shares, “The same God who spoke the world into existence still speaks his life-giving word into the world today. The hearts that receive his word receive a God of eternal support—a God who is for them. This is the God who always was, actively is, and ever will be for his people. The word of God is true, and the promise stands secure: “If God be for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31).
Before we were born, our God was for us by shaping who we would be, where we should live, what we should do, and when we should come back into relationship with him. He gave us life and placed us in three key environments for our growth, nourishment, and fruit: nature, his word, and his Son, Jesus Christ.
At this moment, our God is actively working for us. By our faith, we are “born again,” and we receive an entirely new life source, identity, and power from Christ. He actively grows us into the image of Christ for our special purposes in his work. He actively works the perfection of our faith by leading us into good works, our righteousness in them through Christ, and into his perfect peace and presence in our lives. God guards his work of perfection in our hearts and minds by providing a twofold hedge of protection.
After we sleep, our God will still be for us. When we rest in hope after we die, God will raise us up unto perfection with Christ. He will clothe our new spiritual bodies with righteousness in Christ and establish us into his heavenly kingdom to come.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Blake Conrad’s new book offers readers an encouraging reminder of God’s eternal provision, calling them to live with confidence in His unfailing promises.
Consumers can purchase “For Us: How God Was, Is, and Will Be for Us” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “For Us: How God Was, Is, and Will Be for Us,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories