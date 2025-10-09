Author Jimmy Bright’s Newly Released "Jemimah Jope" Follows a Young Woman and Her Dog Who Discover a Stray Cat, and Are Grateful for the New Addition to Their Family
“Jemimah Jope” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jimmy Bright is a charming tale that centers around Jemimah and her dog, Zope, who discover a stray cat one day and provide her with a new home. But when TeeVah the cat disappears, Jemimah and Zope must navigate their sadness at losing their new friend.
Big Pool, MD, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Jemimah Jope”: a heartfelt story of a young woman and her dog who experience a plethora of emotions when they bring home a stray cat to join their party, only for their new friend to disappear one day and refuse to come out and play. “Jemimah Jope” is the creation of published author, Jimmy Bright, who holds BS degrees in accounting and computer science from Athens State University, and has worked for forty-five years in engineering, real estate investment, and agriculture.
“This story is about Jemimah Jope, the introvert,” shares the author. “She spends most all of her time in quiet reflection and meditation of the creator God and His magnificent creation. Jemimah is a child of the sixties, and her worldview is framed by the political and religious views from that period of history. Jemimah learns to let bygones be bygones and to literally bury the hatchet on all of the past wrongs and injustices she has observed and encountered. In learning to put past disappointments and loss into perspective, Jemimah is able to open her heart to another needy soul, TeeVah, the cat. For Jemimah and Zope, finding TeeVah is love at first sight. TeeVah is not what she appears to be, but she is just what Jemimah and her trusty companion, Zope, need to help cope with the seven stages of loss and move out of the past and into the present.
“When we meditate upon the ways of the Holy Spirit, our minds become open to the understanding that surpasses all other understanding. TeeVah impacts Jemimah and Zope in ways that they never could have imagined, and in doing so, they all come together to form a family of likeminded souls. For people experiencing loss of a friend or dream or disappointment, this story may be able to help identify the stages of loss in a subtle and caring way and help find the courage to move forward. This is necessary for Jemimah and Zope to be able to grow and mature always expressing gratitude for the blessings that God has bestowed. When we align ourselves with purposes God intended for our lives, life becomes meaningful and purposeful. So seize the present and be content with your lot in life, praising the creator God. Halleluiah! Halleluiah! Amen!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Bright’s new book is a beautiful story about the power of never giving up hope, no matter how hopeless things may seem. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Bright’s story to life, “Jemimah Jope” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
View a synopsis of “Jemimah Jope” on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “Jemimah Jope” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jemimah Jope,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
