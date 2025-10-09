Author Jimmy Bright’s Newly Released "Jemimah Jope" Follows a Young Woman and Her Dog Who Discover a Stray Cat, and Are Grateful for the New Addition to Their Family

“Jemimah Jope” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jimmy Bright is a charming tale that centers around Jemimah and her dog, Zope, who discover a stray cat one day and provide her with a new home. But when TeeVah the cat disappears, Jemimah and Zope must navigate their sadness at losing their new friend.