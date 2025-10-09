Apostle Justin E Garner Jr.’s Newly Released "Through the Eyes of the Watchman" is an Inspiring Memoir of Spiritual Visions, Dreams, and Divine Encounters

“Through the Eyes of the Watchman: Visions, Dreams, and Spiritual Travels from the Other Side of the Mountain” from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle Justin E Garner Jr. is a compelling memoir that chronicles his forty-seven years of ministry, revealing awe-inspiring accounts of divine guidance, miraculous experiences, and the lessons God has taught him throughout his life and missions around the world.