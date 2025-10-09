Apostle Justin E Garner Jr.’s Newly Released "Through the Eyes of the Watchman" is an Inspiring Memoir of Spiritual Visions, Dreams, and Divine Encounters
“Through the Eyes of the Watchman: Visions, Dreams, and Spiritual Travels from the Other Side of the Mountain” from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle Justin E Garner Jr. is a compelling memoir that chronicles his forty-seven years of ministry, revealing awe-inspiring accounts of divine guidance, miraculous experiences, and the lessons God has taught him throughout his life and missions around the world.
Boxspring, GA, October 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Through the Eyes of the Watchman: Visions, Dreams, and Spiritual Travels from the Other Side of the Mountain”: a powerful memoir of faith, divine encounters, and the spiritual journey of one man called to serve God. “Through the Eyes of the Watchman: Visions, Dreams, and Spiritual Travels from the Other Side of the Mountain” is the creation of published author, Apostle Justin E Garner Jr., who has dedicated nearly forty-seven years to ministry, from early tent revivals to mission work in Guatemala and India. He currently serves as pastor of Cornerstone Full Gospel Church in Columbus, Georgia, and as apostolic leader of Cornerstone Ministries, overseeing thirty-five churches, two orphanages, and a widow’s home in southern India. Born in Winter Haven, Florida, and raised in a Pentecostal family, he felt called from a young age to serve as a prophet and seer, ministering through missions, healing, miracles, and deliverance. Over the years, he has witnessed profound spiritual experiences, including a vision of heaven where he encountered Jesus. He and his wife, Diana, have been married for thirty-three years and are the proud parents of their son, Gabriel.
Apostle Garner shares, “When Apostle Justin Garner Jr. was seventeen, God showed him something that changed his life forever. One evening at his father’s church, he experienced an out-of-body event that took him to the streets of heaven itself. “What I can tell you is that I saw, felt, and smelled everything—this was no dream or vision—I was there,” Justin says in his revelation. After this experience, God began to teach him how to use the spiritual gift of sight that he has been blessed with all his life.
This is his story of how he came to be a believer and how he continues to share Christian inspiration and hope with all who search, both here in America and around the world. In his memoir, you will read of his childhood as he struggled to come to grips with his spiritual gifting, how, as the son of a traveling tent evangelist, he witnessed many miraculous things. You will read of earthly challenges between life and death as he shares God’s word around the world—stories that are simply awe-inspiring. Justin’s words about sin, grace, and the afterlife will leave the reader transfixed and contemplating their own spiritual journey.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Justin E Garner Jr.’s new book is an uplifting and faith-filled work that invites readers to witness the extraordinary experiences of a life devoted to God.
Consumers can purchase “Through the Eyes of the Watchman: Visions, Dreams, and Spiritual Travels from the Other Side of the Mountain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Through the Eyes of the Watchman: Visions, Dreams, and Spiritual Travels from the Other Side of the Mountain,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
